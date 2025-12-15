Arsenal’s next six Premier League fixtures could be season-defining

Arsenal have looked increasingly shaky in their last few Premier League matches, and concerns intensified when the Gunners failed to beat Wolves convincingly at the weekend. That fixture was widely viewed as one they should have won comfortably, even with several key players rested. Instead, the main starters featured, yet the team failed to score from open play.

Arsenal ultimately relied on two own goals from Wolves to secure the victory, a result that exposed lingering issues rather than providing reassurance. Once again, it underlined that there remains significant work to be done if they are to mount a credible challenge for the league title this season.

Pressure builds in the title race

Over the coming weeks, Arsenal’s true potential will be tested as the pressure continues to rise. Manchester City are currently just two points behind them, adding further intensity to the situation. The Citizens possess a squad filled with quality and, crucially, the experience required to navigate demanding periods in a title race.

While it is still relatively early in the campaign, Arsenal’s recent performances suggest a side struggling to assert dominance when expectations are highest. The inability to control matches and create decisive moments has raised questions about whether they are ready to cope with sustained pressure at the top of the table.

The next run of fixtures will therefore be critical in shaping the direction of their season. Results during this period could either reinforce belief or deepen doubts about their ability to go the distance.

A defining run of fixtures

According to Football Insider, Arsenal’s next six league matches could prove season-defining. The report outlines a demanding schedule that includes Everton away, Brighton at home, Aston Villa at home, Bournemouth away, Liverpool at home, and Nottingham Forest away.

Each of these matches presents its own challenges, and there is little margin for error. Several of these opponents are capable of punishing any lapse in concentration or drop in intensity. For Arsenal, this sequence represents a clear test of character, consistency, and resilience.

If the Gunners want to remain at the top of the league standings after this run, they will need to win all, or at least 90 per cent, of these fixtures. Anything less could allow rivals to seize the initiative and shift the momentum of the title race decisively against them.