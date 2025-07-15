Arsenal’s next transfer focus after Viktor Gyökeres revealed

After finalising a move for Sporting striker Viktor Gyökeres, Arsenal are preparing their next step in the transfer market, and their sights are now set on a creative midfielder.

As it stands, the Gunners are putting the finishing touches on several key deals. Noni Madueke is understood to have completed his medical, while a verbal agreement has been reached with Valencia for the transfer of Christian Mosquera. Meanwhile, the Gyökeres deal is expected to be confirmed shortly, with a €63.5 million fee plus €10 million in add-ons reportedly agreed in principle. His medical is scheduled for later this week, allowing him to join the squad just in time for their pre-season tour of Asia, something Mikel Arteta is said to have specifically requested.

Arsenal now eye Eze after striker deal

According to transfer expert Ben Jacobs, Arsenal will shift their attention to signing an attacking midfielder once the Gyökeres deal is complete. As cited by Jacobs, the Gunners plan to continue talks this week and are considering a formal approach. The club is keen to explore whether a deal for Eberechi Eze can be agreed below his £68 million release clause, a sign they may be unwilling to meet Crystal Palace’s full valuation.

Initial contact with Eze reportedly took place at the end of June, but no official offer has yet been made. His recent absence from Palace’s kit launch sparked further speculation, although it is unclear whether that decision was linked directly to Arsenal’s interest.

Search for right-handing winger continues

Importantly, the move for Eze is understood to be separate from the club’s pursuit of a right-sided winger. This points to how Arsenal may plan to use the dynamic forward. While Eze could provide competition for Martin Ødegaard, his preference for operating in the left-hand channel could also see him deployed in a more hybrid role, either as a left-sided number ten or even in a similar zone to Declan Rice when in possession.

His versatility means he could also feature on the left wing, depending on squad needs and tactical setup. It remains to be seen exactly how Arteta would choose to utilise him, but the interest is clearly serious and growing.

If Arsenal sign Eberechi Eze, where do you think he should play?

Let us know in the comments.

