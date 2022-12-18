Arsenal’s November Goal of the Month goes to Miedema, as women’s team hold top 3 spots

Arsenal’s November Goal of the Month goes to Miedema, as the women’s team hold top 3 spots by Michelle

Vivianne Miedema’s crucial header away against Juventus that took Arsenal from one nil down to securing a 1-1 draw for her team, and winning a crucial point in Arsenal’s UEFA Champions League Campaign, has been named Arsenal’s Goal of the Month for November.

In a tough contest, which cuts across the men’s and women’s team the Dutch striker’s effort topped the poll which saw our women’s team lock out the top three places.

Viv’s goal claimed 27 per cent of the vote, while Laura Wienroither’s volley against Manchester United came in a close second with 25% of the vote. Steph Catley’s goal straight from a corner against Leicester City came third with 21 per cent.

Miedema’s magic moment came in Turin. Frida Maanum swung over a corner, and Viv rose to head the ball past Pauline Peyraud-Magnin and equalise.

See game highlights and Miedema’s goal below

Michelle Maxwell

Follow Michelle on Just Gooner Women on Twitter for regular updates on the Arsenal Womens Team!

Do you want to read more about the Arsenal Womens Team? Click here….

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…