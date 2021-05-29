Arsenal News Arsenal Rumours

Arsenal’s number one priority for the summer explained

Arsenal have placed Martin Odegaard‘s return as their number one priority this summer.

The Norwegian arrived in North London in January with the intention of picking up some valuable first-team minutes, having found himself wanting in the earlier months under Zinedine Zidane.

It didn’t take Martin long to break his way into the manager’s plans, and he swiftly became a fans favourite with some fine creative displays in the number 10 role, and it will be no surprise to hear that Arsenal are keen on his return.

The ball isn’t in our court however, with uncertainty at the Bernabeu likely to delay our pursuit, with Zidane having left his role in charge of the first-team, knowing that it wouldn’t be a shock to hear that the new coach would be keen to promote the 22 year-old into a fair squad role.

The Athletic goes as far as to say that a new manager could well eye Odegaard as an important first-team player, but he represents Arsenal’s number one target.

The same article also insists that we are looking to strengthen our goalkeeping role, all across the back-four and in central midfield.

Could Real Madrid’s next manager underestimate the talent of Martin Odegaard?

Patrick

  1. Frankie says:
    May 29, 2021 at 4:47 pm

    Arsenal can never finish in top Four, win or compete for major trophies with Leno. Go get back out Emi Martinez for any cost, get Jack Grealish, Yves Bissouma, I bet you will compete and win trophies again. Stop deceiving yourselves because I know that coach Michel Arteta, Edu and The Kroenke knows exactly what to do for us to be back where we used to be.

  2. Frankie says:
    May 29, 2021 at 4:51 pm

  3. D4NN_UP says:
    May 29, 2021 at 4:53 pm

    Blah blah blah….
    Speculation is fabulous… its all now down to a 25 man squad, Europe is the target for next year either, champions league or Europa league so, my new school 25 is as follows… * indicates a new signature!

    Leno
    Onana*
    Hakimi*
    Chambers
    Tierney
    Wijndal*
    Gabriel
    Mari
    Holding
    Saliba
    Partey
    Bissouma*
    Elneny
    Camavinga*
    Saka
    Pepe
    Martinelli
    Buendia*
    E.S.R
    Willock
    Aubameyang
    Edouard*
    & the 3 I would keep are..
    Mavropanos
    Geendozi???????
    Lacazette

    As for the rest of the current squad sell..
    Runarsson
    Bellerin
    Cedric
    Xhaka
    Willian
    Torreira
    Maitland-Niles
    Nketiah

    What do you think? What positions would you agree with or who would you choose?

    I believe that all targets I have chosen are within our summer budget (with some wiggle room) so….????

