Arsenal’s number one priority for the summer explained

Arsenal have placed Martin Odegaard‘s return as their number one priority this summer.
The Norwegian arrived in North London in January with the intention of picking up some valuable first-team minutes, having found himself wanting in the earlier months under Zinedine Zidane.
It didn’t take Martin long to break his way into the manager’s plans, and he swiftly became a fans favourite with some fine creative displays in the number 10 role, and it will be no surprise to hear that Arsenal are keen on his return.
The ball isn’t in our court however, with uncertainty at the Bernabeu likely to delay our pursuit, with Zidane having left his role in charge of the first-team, knowing that it wouldn’t be a shock to hear that the new coach would be keen to promote the 22 year-old into a fair squad role.
The Athletic goes as far as to say that a new manager could well eye Odegaard as an important first-team player, but he represents Arsenal’s number one target.
The same article also insists that we are looking to strengthen our goalkeeping role, all across the back-four and in central midfield.
Could Real Madrid’s next manager underestimate the talent of Martin Odegaard?
Patrick
3 CommentsAdd a Comment
Arsenal can never finish in top Four, win or compete for major trophies with Leno. Go get back out Emi Martinez for any cost, get Jack Grealish, Yves Bissouma, I bet you will compete and win trophies again. Stop deceiving yourselves because I know that coach Michel Arteta, Edu and The Kroenke knows exactly what to do for us to be back where we used to be.
Arsenal can never finish in top Four, win or compete for major trophies with Leno. Go get back our Emi Martinez for any cost, get Jack Grealish, Yves Bissouma, I bet you will compete and win trophies again. Stop deceiving yourselves because I know that coach Michel Arteta, Edu and The Kroenke knows exactly what to do for us to be back where we used to be.
Blah blah blah….
Speculation is fabulous… its all now down to a 25 man squad, Europe is the target for next year either, champions league or Europa league so, my new school 25 is as follows… * indicates a new signature!
Leno
Onana*
Hakimi*
Chambers
Tierney
Wijndal*
Gabriel
Mari
Holding
Saliba
Partey
Bissouma*
Elneny
Camavinga*
Saka
Pepe
Martinelli
Buendia*
E.S.R
Willock
Aubameyang
Edouard*
& the 3 I would keep are..
Mavropanos
Geendozi???????
Lacazette
As for the rest of the current squad sell..
Runarsson
Bellerin
Cedric
Xhaka
Willian
Torreira
Maitland-Niles
Nketiah
What do you think? What positions would you agree with or who would you choose?
I believe that all targets I have chosen are within our summer budget (with some wiggle room) so….????