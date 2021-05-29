Arsenal’s number one priority for the summer explained

Arsenal have placed Martin Odegaard‘s return as their number one priority this summer.

The Norwegian arrived in North London in January with the intention of picking up some valuable first-team minutes, having found himself wanting in the earlier months under Zinedine Zidane.

It didn’t take Martin long to break his way into the manager’s plans, and he swiftly became a fans favourite with some fine creative displays in the number 10 role, and it will be no surprise to hear that Arsenal are keen on his return.

The ball isn’t in our court however, with uncertainty at the Bernabeu likely to delay our pursuit, with Zidane having left his role in charge of the first-team, knowing that it wouldn’t be a shock to hear that the new coach would be keen to promote the 22 year-old into a fair squad role.

The Athletic goes as far as to say that a new manager could well eye Odegaard as an important first-team player, but he represents Arsenal’s number one target.

The same article also insists that we are looking to strengthen our goalkeeping role, all across the back-four and in central midfield.

Could Real Madrid’s next manager underestimate the talent of Martin Odegaard?

Patrick