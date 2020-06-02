Arsenal’s offer for midfielder expected to be made within weeks

Arsenal is set to make an offer for their summer target Feyenoord’s Orkun Kokcu within the next few weeks claims a report out of the Netherlands.

The Turkish youngster has emerged as one of Mikel Arteta’s top targets ahead of the next transfer window.

He has gradually developed his career as one of the best midfielders in the Dutch top flight this season and he has attracted the attention of some top European sides.

Before the Dutch league season was ended due to the coronavirus pandemic, he had made 22 league appearances, scoring two times and providing four assists.

His overall display for his dutch team has made him one player that should have a good future in the game and Arsenal wants him to be on their team and he develops into a top player.

The Gunners have maintained contact over his move and a new report from the Netherlands via VI claims that Arsenal is expected to make a move for him within the coming weeks.

However, the report added that the Gunners aren’t the only team that is serious about signing him and they would have to beat competition from Sevilla to land their man.

His Dutch team want to keep him beyond this season, but his contract demands are too much for them so they have decided to cash in on him.