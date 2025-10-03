Arsenal’s Olympiacos win extended an impressive sequence for Gabriel Martinelli

Gabriel Martinelli opened the scoring for Arsenal in the Champions League last time out and it extended an impressive sequence for the Brazilian international. Martinelli opened the scoring early in the first half, tapping home a Viktor Gyökeres shot that came off the upright. Gabriel added a second goal late in the game, handing Arsenal their second win of the new league phase campaign.

According to a post by Squawka on X, Gabriel Martinelli is yet to lose a single game across any competition when he has scored for Arsenal. The tally went from 47 to 48 against Olympiacos, adding to games against Athletic Bilbao and Manchester City this campaign. His goals have been worth seven points in three games this season in all competitions, contributing immensely to our strong start to the campaign. The Brazilian has scored some really important goals down the years, his incredible solo goal versus Chelsea will immediately spring to mind among others, while strikes against Manchester City have been equally memorable, including in the most recent Arsenal v City clash where Martinelli score the equaliser to earn the team a point.

Encouraging signs for Martinelli

The last two campaigns have not been as productive for Martinelli. Many believe he has regressed since the 2022-23 campaign and it would be difficult to argue against it. His start to this season will provide encouragement nonetheless and signals that he does still have a big part to play in this Arsenal side.

Rising to the challenge of competition

Gabriel Martinelli appeared to be one of the most obvious players to be affected by the summer recruitment drive at the club. Eberechi Eze and Noni Madueke’s arrival threatened to displace him from the squad completely, but thankfully for Mikel Arteta and Arsenal, the player has responded in the perfect way. He could have scored a couple in addition to his goal against Olympiacos, but he put in an impressive shift nonetheless.

What have you made of Gabriel Martinelli’s season so far?

