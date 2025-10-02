Arsenal’s Olympiacos Win Extends Emirates League Phase Streak to Five

Arsenal were in UEFA Champions League action last time out when they hosted Olympiacos at the Emirates Stadium.

Goals from Gabriel Martinelli and Bukayo Saka, either side of the break, ensured the Gunners claimed a comfortable 2-0 victory.

The visitors carried a threat throughout the encounter, but Arsenal produced a professional display to secure all three points.

Emirates Fortress Growing Stronger

The victory was Arsenal’s second Champions League win of the campaign, following a 2-0 triumph over Athletic Club in Spain.

Arsenal are yet to drop points in their last five games in the UCL league phase at home. In fact, the Gunners have won all five without conceding a single goal.

The run began with a 2-0 victory over Paris Saint-Germain in 2024, followed by wins against Shakhtar Donetsk, Monaco, Dinamo Zagreb and now Olympiacos.

In those five games, Arsenal have scored 11 goals and have not conceded once.

Their next UCL home fixture is against Atlético Madrid on 21st October. The Spanish side are currently one of the most in-form teams in Europe, promising a fascinating clash.

Atlético will be the toughest opponents Arsenal have faced at the Emirates in the league phase since the start of last season.

Home Form Key to Silverware Push

If Arsenal are to win silverware this season or next, maintaining an excellent home record will be crucial in every competition.

The Emirates has become something of a fortress in recent years, coinciding with an upturn in form that has seen the Gunners emerge as perennial title contenders.

Looking ahead, Arsenal return to Premier League action this weekend against West Ham.

The east London side are currently in the relegation zone, and Arsenal will hope to dispatch their opponents before the international break.

Benjamin Kenneth

