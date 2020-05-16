Arsenal’s on loan star scores on Bundesliga return, fans are excited

As football returns in Germany this weekend, one Arsenal on loan star has given their fans something to cheer about.

The authorities have started the top two tiers of the German league this weekend as they look to complete the season after the break enforced on them by the coronavirus pandemic.

Arsenal’s Jordi Osei-Tutu has been on loan at German second division side, VfL Bochum for the season and he was chosen to start in his team’s first game back against Heidenheim.

They took the lead through Anthony Losilla before Osei-Tutu found the back of the net for the second goal of the game on the 35th minute.

A weak clearance from their opponent fell to the defender’s feet, and it gave him the time to take some touches and turn.

He came under pressure from opposition players, but Osei-Tutu was still able to keep his cool and fire in a fine goal for Bochum.

His goals weren’t celebrated by any fans in the stands as the game was played behind closed doors, but the Gunners’ fans online enjoyed that one and they let the world know as cited by the Star.

“The best youth strike again,” one supporter said.

Another commented: “Good to see him doing well.”

“If he keeps performing and says in the team until the end of the season, he has a chance,” another said.