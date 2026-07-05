Arsenal’s only relegation: The season that remains unique in the club’s history

When we think of Arsenal, we tend to think of their 49 major honours and, more recently, lifting the Premier League title for the first time in 22 years under Mikel Arteta. But times certainly haven’t always been so rosy during certain periods of the club’s 139-year history.

The 1912/13 campaign witnessed Arsenal become victims of relegation from the First Division for the first – and only – time in the club’s history.

At the time, the Gunners’ manager was Glaswegian George Morrell, who had been with Woolwich Arsenal since 1908. He would eventually resign during the 1914/15 campaign after being informed he would be dismissed following the postponement of football due to the outbreak of the Great War.

A season to forget for Woolwich Arsenal

Woolwich Arsenal finished bottom of the First Division in 1912/13, ending the campaign in 20th place after recording just three wins, 12 draws and an astonishing 23 defeats from their 38 league matches.

Remarkably, Arsenal have never won fewer games in a top-flight season before or since.

Morrell’s side did not begin the campaign too badly, earning a respectable 0-0 draw at home to eventual 20-time league champions Manchester United on September 2. However, that result was followed by three consecutive defeats. Liverpool beat Woolwich Arsenal 3-0, Bolton Wanderers edged them 2-1 before Aston Villa secured a comfortable 3-0 victory at Villa Park.

The Gunners soon found a response, though. On September 21 they claimed their first win of the season, defeating Sheffield United 3-1 at Bramall Lane. The end of September and beginning of October brought back-to-back draws against Newcastle United (1-1) and Oldham Athletic (0-0).

Unfortunately, the remainder of October produced only defeats, including a painful 4-0 loss to Manchester City in south London. A goalless draw with Everton on November 16 at least ended a run of five successive defeats.

Brief signs of hope before relegation became reality

Life did not become any easier for Woolwich Arsenal, who then endured another five-game losing streak. Derby County defeated them 4-1 away from home on December 7 before future rivals Tottenham beat them 3-0 a few days later.

Christmas Day finally brought some relief with a 0-0 draw against Notts County, but Boxing Day saw normal service resume as the Magpies claimed a 2-1 victory. Arsenal’s final match of 1912 at least ended on a positive note with a 1-1 draw against Liverpool.

The New Year began with another four defeats, something Arsenal had sadly become accustomed to. Among those results were a heavy 5-1 defeat to Bolton Wanderers and a 4-1 loss away to eventual champions Sunderland at Roker Park.

February and March proved to be Arsenal’s most successful spell of the season as they surprisingly went five matches unbeaten, collecting three draws and two consecutive victories. Those wins came courtesy of classic 1-0 scorelines against Manchester City away and West Bromwich Albion at home.

Sadly, those would be the final victories of the campaign. In Arsenal’s last eight matches they lost five and drew three. One particularly difficult afternoon came on March 29 when Sheffield Wednesday inflicted a 5-1 defeat, just days after Aston Villa had beaten them 4-1.

However, three of Arsenal’s final four fixtures ended in 1-1 draws against Blackburn Rovers, Tottenham at White Hart Lane and Middlesbrough, bringing an end to a deeply disappointing campaign.

Within six years Arsenal had returned to the top flight following the controversial 1919 Football League vote, and they have remained there ever since. The club entered the Premier League era having already established themselves as one of English football’s longest-serving top-flight sides.

The Gunners also flirted with relegation during the mid-1970s following the famous Double-winning campaign of 1970/71, but they survived those difficult years and continued building the foundations for the success that followed.

That solitary relegation remains a unique chapter in Arsenal’s history – and thankfully, it proved to be the beginning of far better times to come.

COYG!

Liam Harding

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