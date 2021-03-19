Arsenal’s opponents confirmed for Europa League quarter-final

Arsenal found out their opponents for the Europa League this afternoon, and the real competition starts now.

The Gunners earned their place in the next round of the competition with a 3-2 aggregate victory over Olympiacos, and will be hoping to reach the final of the competition for the second time in three seasons.

Our noisy neighbours Tottenham were the talk of the round however, after they threw away a 2-0 lead in the last 45 minutes of normal time to go to extra-time, before being eliminate by Orsic’s third goal on the night for Dynamo Zagreb.

Man United secured their place in the next round despite coming up against a strong AC Milan side, winning the tie 2-1 on aggregate, meaning that there will be just two English sides in the final eight, matching the two of Spain in Unai Emery’s Villareal and Granada.

Slavia Prague, Ajax and Roma completed the draw.

Full draw as follows as found on UEFA’s official website:

Granada v Man United

Arsenal v Slavia Prague

Ajax v Roma

Dinamo Zagreb v Villareal

For the semi-final:

Winner of Match 1 v 3 Winner of Match

Winner of Match 4 v 2 Winner of Match

Could the draw have been any better for Arsenal?

Patrick