Arsenal’s opponents confirmed for Europa League quarter-final

Arsenal found out their opponents for the Europa League this afternoon, and the real competition starts now.
The Gunners earned their place in the next round of the competition with a 3-2 aggregate victory over Olympiacos, and will be hoping to reach the final of the competition for the second time in three seasons.
Our noisy neighbours Tottenham were the talk of the round however, after they threw away a 2-0 lead in the last 45 minutes of normal time to go to extra-time, before being eliminate by Orsic’s third goal on the night for Dynamo Zagreb.
Man United secured their place in the next round despite coming up against a strong AC Milan side, winning the tie 2-1 on aggregate, meaning that there will be just two English sides in the final eight, matching the two of Spain in Unai Emery’s Villareal and Granada.
Slavia Prague, Ajax and Roma completed the draw.
Full draw as follows as found on UEFA’s official website:
Granada v Man United
Arsenal v Slavia Prague
Ajax v Roma
Dinamo Zagreb v Villareal
For the semi-final:
Winner of Match 1 v 3 Winner of Match
Winner of Match 4 v 2 Winner of Match
Could the draw have been any better for Arsenal?
Patrick
25 CommentsAdd a Comment
Arsenal vs villareal Semi ?
👍
Woooooohoooo….God bless u Clichy…
Slavia praha here we come….hope Granada do the woman utd over….and dinamo repeat the magic on Villarreal…ajax and Roma can annihilate themselves…..the dream goes on
Did you mean to be childishly sexist there or was it an accident?
Thank you, Gael…
Not as bad as I was expecting. COYG
Some very juicy ties in the CL also..
Could be an all English final.
Jammy ManU
We will have to step up but this is fantastic draw!
If Arsenal get rid of Slavia… It will be either Villarreal or Dinamo Zagreb in the semis… We’re in the finals lads!!! We’re going to the finals!!
Don’t get carried away, we’re going to the finals only if we win the games ahead of us now
Eddie am with u on this one….we are going to the final lads…
Get some away goals at the first leg of the semis and do whatever they like in the return leg at the Emirates as they usually do…but whichever way finals looks spot on…
Can I dare to dream…arteta first season fa cup, 2nd season Europa league, 3rd season champions league, 4th season EPL ….may all my wishes come true
Okay Europa league maybe.. but Champions league??
😂😂😂😂
Dude take it easy
Nothing is impossible if you dare to dream.
Amen
im so scared. we have a real chance this season. I hope this is the one we finally get our hands on some European silverware again.
I would have preferred Roma cuz these Slavia guyz upsetting Leicester & Spurs is not a fluke.
Leicester & Rangers I meant.
It was always going to be a tough draw. We have to be at our best.. quite excited though!!
We should even remember they came from Champions league and was unfortunate to drop to Europa lge.
Dont take anything for granted in this draw no matter how good it looks on paper for our route to a European Trophy.
Let’s do the job in Prague then if we get Villareal isnt set were in the final as they are tricky and I’m sure Emery wants a bit of revenge.
If we do get to the final the it could well be an all english final to which I dont want… roma or ajax final would be better!!
Or could go to crap and it’s a Villareal v Ajax final. Dont get carried away especially the way this team has performed this season. This is favourable at best that’s all. They will be thinking the same about us. Heads in the game
We may meet man untd in the final stage.we have had the uper hand upon them for the last two years
Upper*
The way Manchester United are playing at the moment, I don’t want them in the finals. Yes, they do perform like us at times. Good today and average in the next game but I think over all they are consistent than arsenal hence their second place in the league.
Well for now we have to be bothered with slavia first then whoever we meet in the semi if we progress…if we wanna be the best you need to win the best afterall..
We need to step it up big time. Even against Prague. Olympiakos we struggled against honestly. throughout both legs. The outside the box shots are what made the tie way easier than it actually seemed. C’mon Arsenal, we have a chance, but we have to start playing our best football these final months!
In my own view.Man utd and Villarreal in the Final,that’s how I see it….And i Man Utd might be the winner
WHY TALK FINAL….?
who saw us being eliminated by the greek team last season, so early in the competition, let raise watch the chicken grow into a hen before discussion the egg……cos with arsenal….you never can predict.
so its Slavia first…before any other game……pride do go before shame.
Coyg