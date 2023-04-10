Arsenal’s outstanding performance only undone by ‘The Anfield Factor’

Anfield Factor Costs Us by Dan Smith
Earlier in the week I asked the question ‘how could we be considered favourites for the title when we still had to go to Anfield and the Etihad, traditionally two or our toughest fixtures in the last decade?’
Some tried to argue about law of averages.
Others pointed that we are better than Liverpool this season which hasn’t always been the case in recent years.
Not true of course. Many times an Arsene Wenger Arsenal would finish above Liverpool but fail to get three points in the away fixture.
I felt some of my peers failed to understand the magic of Anfield.
Maybe it was an age difference, but some readers seemed arrogant about how hard it is to win in front of the Kop.
Some needed humbling.
Because if ever a result was owed to the mystique of a famous old stadium, it was this Sunday.
2-0 is a dangerous scoreline wherever you’re playing, with the next goal dictating the momentum. Conceding before half time is never ideal as it sends the opponent into the dressing room upbeat, completely changing a manager’s team talk.
It’s especially a mental blow when you had dominated for the majority of a first half more than anyone thought possible.
If anything, it was too easy, too comfortable for the Gunners, who rightly would have thought their efforts deserved more than a narrow lead.
That would have been the thought process at any venue, yet no place in English football plays on your psychology more than the one on the red half of Merseyside.
That’s why any Gooner looking at this with the simplicity of 1st vs 8th, did so with wishful thinking.
Whether it’s the history of the building, zero team takes advantage of the emotion of their ground more than the Reds.
That’s why their last 4 Champions League Finals came without them being Prem Champions. Because of European nights this stadium generated.
You sense Klopp’s senior players realised after the first half they couldn’t compete with us based on pure ability?
So, they relied on the elements around them. Henderson, Robertson, Arnold, etc, made a point at half time to surround the official, stroking up an atmosphere from the crowd that the referee had somehow been against them.
Their second half tactics were to be direct, crossing the ball at every opportunity waiting for the loose ball to fall to them.
Why it was so disappointing to concede the equaliser wasn’t just the obvious dropping of two points, but for so long our game management had been outstanding.
Whether it was Arteta ordering players to slow down the match, talent knowing when to lay down for ‘treatment’, Rob Holding’s display (bar the harsh judgement that he conceded a penalty), how our front three held up the ball ….. there was evidence how much we had matured .
Don’t let the 2-2 result take away from the fact that if we adopt those principles at the Etihad and Saint James Park, we can still be champions.
Dan
I agree Anfield is pretty impressive when fired up, but deliberately lying down pretending to be injured isn’t maturity, any side can do that. The attempt to break up the game by gamesmansip indicated a lack of confidence that Arsenal could win by football abilty alone.
Sometimes it is
Debryune, Bernando Silva know how to use it to secure 3 points in tough matches
Thierry Henry revealed a referee telling him to stay down when he feels a touch if he wants to be awarded a penalty.
Given that many here argued before the game that jinxes are there to be broken, and that its nonsense to suggest that even plays a factor given this is a different team, to then claim arsenal only dropped points due to the anfield factor is gobsmacking. Arsenal lost because they imploded, nothing else. While I agree 100% that players do let jinxes get into their head, at half an hour gone, we were the better side by a country mile, two up, and cruising. The jinx was about to be laid to rest and city given a clear sign of our intent. Then, in a matter of seconds, xhaka implodes, the team loses its head collectively, and all that impetus is lost. Yes, liverpool used all the nasty little anfield box of tricks. Yes, it wasnt a penalty. Yes, we knew Tierney would give everything liverpools way. But that’s been the case since 1970, so xhaka can hardly claim he didnt know what was coming. Nor can the rest of them. The whole anfield noise thing is also a myth. It’s no noisier than any of the major stadia I’ve been to, indeed its one of the best to go to if your side gets on top – because the crowd gets ugly with the home side very easily. The truth is, arsenal had the game in their hands, and blew it. Indeed had Salah not missed the penalty, the press would be drooling over a famous win for liverpool, not a ‘miraculous draw’. Blaming the Anfield factor for arsenal falling apart at a crucial juncture is not only disingenuous its downright deceitful. Yes, the team is affected by our record there, but no, it didn’t help liverpool recover from 2-0 down. No, we did that all by ourselves…
We have produced so many classic in this campaign am beginning to lose track.
Surely history must be kind to us for this campaign.
The dark art is a part of the sport, we just haven’t mastered the art, Newcastle use it to disgusting effect both against us and Man United.
The Citizens are more discreet with their tactics.
A share of the spoils now felt like a lost because of that terrific start we made on that electric ground.
As an isolated result a draw at Anfield isn’t bad.
In the bigger picture, it probably means, we have to get something from the City game, and if we really are to be champions this year, that should be accomplished. It is not an impossible task.
Man, damn the ref to hell and back! All first 35mins when we were on top, he watched lackadaisically as our players get booted off the field with the likes of Saka, Jesus and even the much much maligned Xhaka getting the brunts of it all! And he entertained Liverpool cries all day long, while dishing out cards to Arsenal players for the faaacking same things that pools get away with again and again!!!! Damn that ref!! Were it not for the honest linesmen, the game would have long gone away from us bythe 60mins mark!! Henderson with the dark arts and getting in the ref’s face all day while the ref continues to entertain him. The much maligned Xhaka would have seen red if he got in the refs face half as much as Henderson did! What an absolute farce!! And Zinny?!!! Even my 8 years old son was tearing out his hairs at his obvious deficiencies all game long which MA who is sat by the sidelines somehow couldnt faaaaacking see!!!?? I would walk away right now if I were Tierny!!! Sorry for the exclamations, my BP hasnt come down since last night! Sorry!
I think Arsenal do still have an inferiority complex when we play Liverpool- especially at Anfield.
Liverpool cranked up the muscle after going 2 goals down and were helped in large part by a referee giving a free pass to Liverpool-as they usually do.
We were not confident enough when we went 2 goals up and if we had gone for it then we could have won the game. We were more concerned about what they could do to us rather than what we could do to them.
Arteta should not have taken Odergaard off- it was an open invite to attack us- when we could still have caught them on the break.
We did end up defending so far back-Liverpool were all over us and at times it felt like last year’s debacle.