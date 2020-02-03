Mesut Ozil came close to leaving on deadline day and his days are surely numbered.
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta was reportedly ready to green-light Mesut Ozil’s departure from the club on transfer deadline day.
According to the Daily Mirror, the German playmaker was the subject of a late offer from a club in Qatar, but the club blocked his exit due to there not being enough time to sign a replacement.
This is despite the Mirror adding that Arteta might otherwise have been ready to axe Ozil, which makes sense after seeing how poorly he played against Burnley in Sunday’s Premier League stalemate.
The former Real Madrid man was anonymous at Turf Moor, getting subbed off after 63 minutes, and it’s becoming increasingly clear that talk of a revival under new manager Arteta was perhaps premature.
Ozil has not looked good enough for Arsenal for some time now, and if he can’t turn up in a game like this, it’s absolutely right that the club look to offload him in the summer.
It remains to be seen if Ozil can perhaps revive his Gunners career in the coming months before the next transfer window, but we’re yet to see another performance like that hugely promising one in the 2-0 win over Manchester United on New Year’s Day.
That’s the Ozil that we all want to see, but the Mirror’s report above perhaps suggests Arteta no longer thinks we’re likely to see it again.
Do we need his replacement?utter nonsense as we play with ten men.Trust me, he will remain at AFC to see the back of Mikel as was done to Arsene and Unai.
Another one of the several mud-laden missile meant for Ozil. He has a huge target painted on his back (and front too) without a doubt.
That said, this could be true or just another fabrication of the dark heart of a journo. Ozil has not impressed many. No he hasn’t. The results have not been too good for the club. No. But that is a reflection of the whole team, not an individual player, of which Ozil is an important part.
That the coach keeps playing him is, to me, testament to his confidence that, somewhere in there, the same man that has a magic brain to unlock the tightest defence, is waiting to do it again. They say form is temporary, class is permanent. Arteta is giving a nod to that by selecting Ozil and allowing him to play for so long, in hope that the man will show up.
I have no doubt that he might be shipped off to some far away land in the summer, but he is here now. So we are stuck with him and we better make the best use of him.
For me, I will take this with a liberal pinch of salt.
You know the problem with some people here is when they dont like someone or something,they want the whole world to accept that and they think they know better than the manager.
Players many thought were finished are shining again,the examples xhaka,mustafi,torreira,luiz etc.MA is stabilizing the defence that could be seen and that is why you see these players doing their jobs well.
On the offensive side,MA said a few weeks ago that ozil cant do it alone and needs the structure and players to help him and i wont say anymore than that.
And people questioning MA’s balls should understand thta he has them.He had the balls to accept this job.He had the balls to play mustafi and xhaka.So if ozil underperforms he will eventually be dropped please dont question the ruthlessness of MA.
Ozil is past his prime and Arteta has given him plenty of opportunities to entrench himself in the team.
Arteta’s patience must be wearing thin, particularly now that his honeymoon with the fans, who believe everything is the fault of the head coach, appears over.
Ozil has survived Wenger, Emery and Ljundberg thus far, so even if not selected he will see out his contract on the bench with his London lifestyle, unless some rich Qatar team can match his wages.
We still need Ozil’s MAGICAL BRAIN to produce DEFENSE-SPLITTING PASSES and his VISIONARY CREATIVITY is second to none
The likes of Podolski, Giroud, Walcott, Sanchez, Perez, Aubameyang, Lacazette, Martinelli and Pepe are UNWORTHY to receive Ozil’s EXTRAORDINARY assists
Arsenal should REJECT any offer for him and WAIT until he shows his DAZZLING SKILLS again. He is a WORLD CLASS creative attacking midfielder, so his current form is just TEMPORARY and he will be UNLOCKING BIG TEAMS’ defenses SOON