Arsenal’s Partey / Ozil Contradiction

It’s funny how some Gooners’ moral compass changes when it suits them.
Insanity is doing the same thing over and over and expecting different results.
Yet that’s what some are asking Arsenal to do.
The club have had their fingers burnt in the past by paying over the odds for players to stay who have little resale value. It means if a talent’s attitude changes, form dips or a business decision is made to cut costs, you can be hamstrung by this expensive resource.
An interested buyer isn’t going to invest heavily in a transfer fee as well as wages for someone past the age of 30. That’s why you often see the Gunners over the years almost forget about any fee if it helps facilitate getting huge wages off the balance sheet. Unfortunately, clubs have been very aware of our willingness to loan out or even release a talent to save money.
So at 32, Zubimendi arriving and a poor fitness record, Arsenal don’t feel obliged to carry on paying Thomas Partey £200,000 a week, and certainly not any more than that. The decision has divided our fanbase, yet are some contradicting themselves?
Have We Forgotten What Happened With Ozil?
In January 2021, Mesut Ozil was made the highest-paid player in our history after increased pressure not to lose another star name, the same month Sanchez moved to Old Trafford in a swap deal.
Both players had been allowed to enter the final 6 months of their contracts, meaning their agents held most of the cards. With the benefit of hindsight, some fans criticised the policy of giving a pay rise to a 29-year-old who, because of his age, was never going to have any resale value.
Yet four years later, some supporters think the same should happen regarding Thomas Partey. He’s 32!
With Covid meaning football lost matchday revenue and owners unsure how long it would be until stadiums were full again, Arsenal had buyers’ remorse. While the likes of Mikel Arteta will never admit it, the priority was to slash the wage bill. Clearly under orders from the Kroenke family, a campaign was started to make the midfielder so unhappy in North London that he would feel forced to rip up his deal.
Our PR team set up a strategy to manipulate the fanbase, leaking out that the German was one of three players to refuse a 12.5% salary reduction. Conveniently, the other two names were never leaked. At a time where most of the world couldn’t work, what better time to portray a footballer as greedy?
In reality, the World Cup winner just wanted clarification on what the Kroenkes planned to do to support the club during the pandemic. Was his money truly going to save staff jobs, as had been promised? Because if not, he’d rather donate that cash to charities who needed help more than the Gunners did.
His billionaire boss did indeed lie to the squad. Fifty-five staff were made redundant despite the promise that wouldn’t happen if they agreed to reduced wages. Ozil famously offered for Gunnersaurus’ wage to come out of his own pay when the dinosaur was sacked. This public act of defiance would cost him, he would never play for the Arsenal again.
We knew the decision wasn’t sport-related because in his final game for us before lockdown, he had assisted our winning goal. Now we were meant to believe the most creative talent we had couldn’t even make the bench while his peers were finishing 8th?
His employers had to legally show at all times that he was getting the same treatment as the rest of his co-workers, hence why our manager would always insist there were zero concerns in training and certainly no attitude problems.
Two Different Stories – So Why The Double Standard?
Essentially paid to sit at home, his representatives made it clear their client liked living in London and wasn’t going to be bullied into accepting a loan or transfer. Many think the definition of a fan is to defend the club even when they are in the wrong.
I know people who felt Ozil was showing pure greed for being content to collect his earnings even though he wasn’t registered to play. That’s the false narrative that was being spun.
In reality, this was simply a man honouring an agreement that all parties were happy to sign, for a figure no one was forced to agree to. It wasn’t his choice not to be playing, and he wasn’t going to be forced to leave the English capital just because someone a lot richer now wanted to save some pennies. The same boss who, at this point, was so poor he was planning to join the Super League!
Yet I know the same readers who felt that Ozil was disloyal for staying too long who now think Partey has been disrespected, because while those in power want him to remain at the Emirates, not for over £200,000 a week!
One man wanted to honour an agreement. The other only wants to carry on playing for us if we get involved in a bidding war for his services.
Which one sounds more loyal to you?
In terms of body of work, one contributed to ending a nine-year trophy drought, boasting four FA Cup medals. The other hasn’t won a major honour in England. It’s not his fault his last five years have been disrupted by injury, but having missed so much action, and knowing he’s no longer going to be starting every week, it’s cheeky of him to expect a pay rise.
There’s nothing wrong with being motivated by financial gain, but let’s have the same convictions.
Ozil wanted to stay on agreed terms. Arsenal didn’t.
Arsenal would like Partey to remain, but he wants to be paid a wage that does not reflect his status.
Ozil is wrong for refusing a pay cut, apparently. But Partey is right to only stay if he wants a pay increase?
Make it make sense.
Dan Smith
I wanted Partey to stay so that Zubimendi could be eased into the squad while we would suffer no dropoff in quality given our immediate ambitions for next season. But like I’ve said before, I understand why the club had to let him go. It’s good there was no bad blood in any way.
My only grievance is/would be if we were to sign a 31 year old who frankly isn’t anywhere close to our standard just to plug holes because he’s cheap and would be content sitting on the bench until when needed. This is akin to Jorginho’s signing with the difference being that Jorginho was a panic buy while right now, we still have 2 months of the window.
Point is that the incoming DM should be someone who can be trusted to play without a significant dropoff. Our ambitions for next season should reflect that. That’s all we’re asking because next season is way too crucial
For the first time, I agree totally with your article….
I can’t really make it make sense Dan, because the scenario your painting doesn’t make sense.
I agree with everything you say regarding Ozil and I would add that he never dissed the club in any way whatsoever – just as Thomas Partey hasn’t…. but there the similarities end in my opinion.
Thomas has had an offer of a new contract (which of course we haven’t a clue as to what it says by the way) that he feels isn’t good enough.
It seems he he gave the club a copy of what he deemed to be a sensible counter offer and they declined to agree to that.
So both parties have decided, it seems, to part ways with mutual respect for each other – something that never was the case with Mesut Ozil.
The Thomas Partey incident cannot be traced back to Mr Kronkie, while I agree, the Mesut Ozil incident can I believe.
Good read nevertheless and I think you and I see eye to eye regarding Mesut Ozil and I wonder if the truth will ever come out?
Dont forget the fact that ozils situation at that time is political too after he critisized china for their treatment of uyghurs.
👍The truth may be buried in Beijing.
Both players are wrong. I’d love to see Partey stay but we can’t keep his salary the same given his age and injury history, and we sure as hell can’t increase his wage. So we’re forced to let him leave.
Ozil played the fanbase just as much as the club ‘played’ Ozil if not more. Whilst he had one the best passes the game will ever see, his good performances were neither regular or often, his overall game was very limited, he mostly hid from challenges and didn’t show fight, instead gesturing to officials every time the opposition easily bullied him off the ball and counter-attacked. There were occasional genius performances (the fabled ‘Leicester game’) but all in all Ozil was our highest earner on £250k a week, both him and Sanchez looked to leave. Alexis did, and knowing our position had become desperate because of that Ozil and his team managed to use this against us to gain a £350k contract (possibly biggest in UK at the time), after that his performances plummeted, he spent most of his time ‘injured’ playing eSports and trying to contradict the club on any stance it took (I’m not saying who was right of wrong on this), in an attempt to turn Gooners against the club, and for many it worked. He became toxic, that’s obvious to anyone who remembers that point in our history well.
Some of the claims in this article are stated as fact but are clearly opinion, and omit crucial details such as the effect on the club and fanbase, being greedy and opportunistic, and ultimately, not delivering on the extremely high wages they were being paid; Partey due to injuries, Ozil due to greed and poor form.
Both players put their greed above the clubs and fans needs, as such they were/are being rightly moved on.
Ian, all the club had to do, was not offer the contract that they did to Ozil, just as they have refused to accept the revised offer presented by Partey.
If Ozil was the kind of player you describe, why did Gazidis offer him such a ridiculous contract?
That’s my point mate
On one hand Arsenal are wrong for paying a 29 over the odds but then the same Gooners who say that want us to that for Partey
“… the effect on the club and fanbase, being greedy and opportunistic, and ultimately, not delivering on the extremely high wages they were being paid…”
“…Both players put their greed above the clubs and fans needs…”
Are you really serious? So both Ozil and Partey were opportunistic and greedy?
Were you in the negotiating room to know what the club offered Partey? How did you know he was greedy? So whoever doesn’t accept a contract offer should be considered greedy and not considering the fans…according to you.
And it wasn’t Ozil’s greed, it was the clubs stupidity, just as it was with Aubameyang and Havertz.
Can’t it be both? Being on £250k a week then asking for £350k (making him possibly the best paid player in the league, despite not being the best player), if that isn’t greed I don’t know what is, if I remember rightly I think he even requested a signing fee and bonuses on top (though I’ll admit that may not be confirmed). And the club were embarrassingly desperate at the time under Gazidis. It kind of summed up how bad things were for fans back then.
With Ozil we should forget the background. As someone else has posted earlier, Arsenal had lost Sanchez (their top scorer) to Man Utd for a small fee and Mhkitaryan in part-exchange. The club was determined that they weren’t going to lose Ozil so made that huge (and infamous) pay offer. Clearly, he didn’t need his arm twisted to accept.
It was probably the biggest financial mistake the club made until our old pal, Pepe, hove into view. Arsenal ended up not only paying Ozil £350k a week, but still paid him 90% of that when he was on loan at Fenerbahçe. Incredible.
* shouldn’t forget (I wish we could).
In reality Arsenal are not wrong in letting Partey go but he at least fought for the team. Ozil on the other hand didn’t have the stomach for the fight, incredibly gifted and a shame because to me, he wasted his gift. I always thought he was a luxury player at RM in a team full of internationals. At Arsenal this obviously was not the case. I wish Partey well, he was a good Arsenal steward and I respect what he gave the club.