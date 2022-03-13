Arsenal’s partnership with Socios could end soon amidst fresh allegations

Arsenal is reviewing its relationship with the fan-based token firm Socios after a new revelation about the company emerged.

The Gunners had partnered with the crypto company to help them create tokens that their fans will use to engage the club and potentially vote on minor decisions.

It came after the fallout of the European Super League in which the Gunners were involved.

It was an effort from the club to prove it is interested in involving the fans in its decision making more.

However, that could all go to waste now with The Daily Mail claiming the club has asked the company for an explanation over a recent allegation.

It claims the firm’s staff had not been paid until they informed Off The Pitch website that they would take legal action.

Arsenal doesn’t want to be involved with any company that cannot fulfil its responsibilities to its staff and have now asked them for clarification.

Just Arsenal Opinion

This story highlights why Premier League clubs didn’t have to rush into accepting investments from crypto firms.

The market is very volatile, and most of these firms are just looking for popularity.

However, if things go bad for them, the club’s image could be tainted.