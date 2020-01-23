Arsenal’s perfect draw proves we need to buy a defender urgently

Okay, in reality I doubt the Kroenke family even knew we were playing Tuesday night, yet alone were watching the game over in America. Let’s though pretend they were, and if so, it means this was the perfect draw.
Not just because we twice came from behind with 10 men but because there is nothing better than getting a result while still being able to learn from serious flaws in the squad.
Mustafi showed great mentality to recover from his error at Stamford Bridge and I will never agree with gooners who have verbally abused him. David Luiz also speaks well, pointing to the fact he’s won everything he could at the club’s he’s been at.
Yet the narrative that Mustafi made a mistake, Luiz made poor judgement, is hardly one that will shock anyone with knowledge of the sport. Both make errors too many times for it to be a coincidence. While I genuinely don’t doubt either’s attitude you have to be brutal in this game.
At the highest level, the concentration skills of Mustafi and Luiz could be the difference of winning a Final or not.
There’s a chance of rescuing our season depending on who we buy/if we buy in the next couple of weeks. That would take ambition which our owners have proven for a decade they don’t have. We can only hope this month they become motivated from money.
Even from a pure business viewpoint, it makes sense to pay over the odds now for the sake of greater returns in the summer.
Signing a top defender now could help you win the Europa League, which of course means Champions League revenue.
Or we only seek loans, fail in the cups while bemoaning our defence is not good enough.
Like I said, Silent Stan probably couldn’t tell you who we are playing next, but one can dream…
Dan Smith
There’s talk of us going for Matviyenko… anyone know owt about him?
I dont think we will get a defender this window,if one of the available 3 gets injured i think MA will play xhaka as a CB.
I enjoyed watching Xhaka playing as a CB,he was not bad but was very naive on executing the offside trap.But he must be appreciated for what he did against chelsea,every player must be.
But i think if kolasinac is not getting fit any sooner we have to get a LB.Saka did good,even niles did good until hector came.But you can clearly see the difference between a natural full back and a adapted one from hector’s performance.That will also take some pressure off martinelli/auba whoever plays there because them dropping very deep will not always help the attack.
MA is the manager and he knows best.(The board must back him though)
And hope liverpool lose tonight….
COYG
If the new CB comes from other league, he will have to adapt to EPL and his new team first. At least our current CBs are already accustomed to Arsenal’s system
So Arsenal coaches had better help Holding to return to his top form. Or bring Mavropanos back and train him harder
CBs are players who needs the least time to adapt so i dont mind we going for matviyenko.He has put up some impressive performances..
A large majority of Arsenal fans will recognize our obvious weaknesses at CB so I am pleased to learn of our apparent interest in Mykola Matviyenko of the Ukranian Champions .I saw him play against Man City and was extremely impressed with his performance.He has a wand of a left foot and is equally comfortable at left back or left CB.He is quick and composed and while he is only 6ft he reads the game well and does not dive into the tackle like 2/3 of our current centre backs.At 23 he is a good age with scope for further development.In my opinion he would be a very good acquisition and his adaptabi!ity will no doubt appeal to Arteta given the current injuries to our left backs.