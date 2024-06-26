Arsenal’s perfect left-back target is the breakout star for Italy at the Euros

Correct me if I’m wrong, but adding a left back is expected to be one of Arsenal’s key priorities this summer. After struggling in the position last season, it is believed Mikel Arteta is eager to sign a top left back and finally have a defensive backline he can rely on.

That said, aside from Ferdi Kadioglu, there are few transfer links to other left-backs. And so I’m wondering if Arsenal has been watching Italy defender Ricardo Calafiori? The Italian has dazzled in the Euros, and our Gunners ought to consider chasing the Bologna star. If there is one standout star in the Euros group stages, it should be the Italian defender. The 22 year old started his first game for Italy against Albania. He won all the aerial duels, had a 93% accuracy rate in passing, recovered 5 balls and successfully overcame the two one-on-ones he attempted. Because Calafiori is a defender, but with the creativity of a midfielder.

For sure, his performance against Croatia — assisting the winning goal in the dying minutes of the game after a brave run — must have crowned his talent and capacity to compete on the big stage. In Croatia’s 1-1 tie with Italy, he even impressed Fabrizio Romano…

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta and Edu should definitely consider him as an option for their defence. Aside from being an option at left back and on the left side of central defence, the Italian international’s brilliance is just what Arsenal requires. Calafiori is two-footed. He’s tall, powerful, and lengthy legs allow for excellent coordination when running, covering ground, and changing direction.

He’s also outstanding in the air, a technician to invert, has a high influence on buildup, understands defensive ideas, and can duel any type of striker. He can accomplish practically anything, and at just 22 years old, he is just about perfect to join Arteta’s super squad.

Go get him Edu!

Jack Anderson

