Is this Arsenal’s perfect line-up with a successful January transfer window?

Arsenal has two games left before the end of the year. I’m sure they’ll want to end the year on a high note by beating Liverpool and then West Ham.

The new year brings with it some newness, in the sense that Mikel Arteta will be able to go to the transfer market and bolster his squad for the second half of the season.

There is speculation that a striker, a quality central midfielder, and a defensive midfielder will be signed. That being said, which players could Arsenal sign? And which current Arsenal stars might these signings have an impact on?

In a perfect transfer scenario, Arsenal would sign Ivan Toney as their striker and Douglas Luiz or Joao Neves as their midfielder. And there’s rumors that they’re willing to activate Sporting Lisbon’s £51 million release clause for Inacio in order to bolster their defense.

If these three moves go through, I believe they will immediately join Arsenal’s starting lineup.

Arsenal fans will slam me in the comments area, but here is their best lineup if they have a successful winter transfer window:

Raya

White-Inacio-Saliba-Zinchenko

Rice-Luiz/Neves-Odegaard

Saka-Toney-Martinelli

Gabriel Jesus, Gabriel Magalhaes, and Havertz all make way for “fresh blood.” I believe this lineup has the potential to be explosive; however, I’m disappointed in myself that I didn’t include the resurgent Havertz. But the players I want signed are those who come and go straight into the starting lineup to hit the ground running. Why sign a player to keep him on the bench with the title race at stake?

Havertz, Jesus, Gabriel could be used when Arteta rotates the team. With the Premier League, Champions League, and FA Cup all on the line, squad rotation should be Arteta’s way to inject freshness into the team.

Jack Anderson

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…