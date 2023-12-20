Is this Arsenal’s perfect line-up with a successful January transfer window?

Arsenal has two games left before the end of the year. I’m sure they’ll want to end the year on a high note by beating Liverpool and then West Ham.
The new year brings with it some newness, in the sense that Mikel Arteta will be able to go to the transfer market and bolster his squad for the second half of the season.
There is speculation that a striker, a quality central midfielder, and a defensive midfielder will be signed. That being said, which players could Arsenal sign? And which current Arsenal stars might these signings have an impact on?
In a perfect transfer scenario, Arsenal would sign Ivan Toney as their striker and Douglas Luiz or Joao Neves as their midfielder. And there’s rumors that they’re willing to activate Sporting Lisbon’s £51 million release clause for Inacio in order to bolster their defense.
If these three moves go through, I believe they will immediately join Arsenal’s starting lineup.
Arsenal fans will slam me in the comments area, but here is their best lineup if they have a successful winter transfer window:
Raya
White-Inacio-Saliba-Zinchenko
Rice-Luiz/Neves-Odegaard
Saka-Toney-Martinelli
Gabriel Jesus, Gabriel Magalhaes, and Havertz all make way for “fresh blood.” I believe this lineup has the potential to be explosive; however, I’m disappointed in myself that I didn’t include the resurgent Havertz. But the players I want signed are those who come and go straight into the starting lineup to hit the ground running. Why sign a player to keep him on the bench with the title race at stake?
Havertz, Jesus, Gabriel could be used when Arteta rotates the team. With the Premier League, Champions League, and FA Cup all on the line, squad rotation should be Arteta’s way to inject freshness into the team.
Jack Anderson
CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…
I think Arsenal can only sign Joao Neves and Goncalo Inacio in January, not Ivan Toney and Douglas Luiz
But I wouldn’t sign those players if I were Arteta, because Rice and Magalhaes have been very consistent in their positions
What’s plan B if we get injuries. Don’t forget what cost us the title last season
We’ve got highly-experienced backups for all our key players, except for Saka in the inverted RW position
I see little point in writing fantasy articles that avoid all reality.
If I want fantasy I will read a proper professional fantasy writer , eg JK Rowling, who wrote Harry Potter.
As a total and confirmed REALIST, where our club is concerned, I have nothing else to add, consequently.
Though I would urge JACK to adopt reality for future articles, IF he wishes to be taken seriously!!
That is the thing to do – break up the best centre back pairing in the premiership for someone unproven in a half decent league.
Personally, I think Toney would be enough in the January transfer window. I would wait until the summer before thinking about other positions.
MA has made mistakes but these proposed changes in the team/lineup make me so glad that he is our manager. Too bad Benny Hill isn’t still with us to replace Raya in goal.
My word 🙂