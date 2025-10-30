Arsenal’s perfect October – six wins, zero goals conceded and Top of the EPL

Arsenal have reached new heights this season after setting an incredible record in their latest run of fixtures.

The Gunners were in EFL Carabao Cup action against Brighton on Wednesday night and came through with another commanding display, despite Mikel Arteta making wholesale changes to his starting lineup. Eberechi Eze was the only player to retain his place from the Crystal Palace victory on Sunday, with several fringe players given a chance to impress.

After surviving early Brighton pressure, Arsenal settled into rhythm and eventually cruised to a convincing 2-0 win. Ethan Nwaneri opened the scoring in the second half before Bukayo Saka sealed the result in the 76th minute. The win extended Arsenal’s unbeaten run to eight matches and capped off a flawless October.

Arsenal make English football history

According to OptaJoe, Arsenal became the first English top-flight side in history to play six games in a single month and win them all without conceding a goal.

Across those fixtures, the Gunners averaged two goals per game, scoring 12 times against Olympiacos, West Ham, Fulham, Atletico Madrid, Crystal Palace and Brighton. The last goal they conceded was in late September against Newcastle’s Nick Woltemade, and remarkably, Arsenal have only let in one goal from open play this entire season.

That solitary strike – from Erling Haaland at the Emirates – remains the only goal they have conceded at home. In total, Arsenal have now recorded 11 clean sheets from their opening 14 matches in all competitions.

Can Arsenal’s defence rewrite the record books?

Given their exceptional defensive record, some analysts have suggested Arsenal could even break Chelsea’s long-standing Premier League record of just 15 goals conceded in the 2004-05 season.

Current projections have the Gunners finishing with a total below that figure, but doing so would be no easy feat. The modern game is faster, more open and attack-minded than ever before, meaning consistency will be key if Arsenal are to maintain this extraordinary run.

Have your say, Gooners. Can Arsenal’s defence really break Chelsea’s record of just 15 goals conceded in a Premier League season?

Let us know in the comments below.

