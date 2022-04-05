Arsenal’s performance gives Piers Morgan an opportunity to vent again

Piers Morgan must have been waiting for Arsenal to lose to Crystal Palace last night so that he can have something to rant about and they delivered it to him.

The English TV host has never been a fan of Mikel Arteta and has constantly criticised the Spanish manager, even when everything seems to go right.

The Gunners spent many weeks in the top four and still have a good chance of finishing this campaign in a Champions League spot.

However, the loss to Palace is a setback to the club and the manner of the defeat will not delight any Arsenal fan.

Palace was in control of the game for most of the fixture and they forced Arsenal to make some silly mistakes.

Morgan watched as the Gunners were outsmarted at some intervals and he tweeted: “Vieira’s Palace giving us a lesson in aggression, desire & physicality. Least surprising revelation of the Millennium.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Morgan will almost never support Mikel Arteta as our manager and we need to forget about his constant criticisms now.

We have done well in the last few months and our rebuild is taking shape because of the manager in charge.

This Arsenal team lacks quality players, yet the former midfielder is using the options at his disposal to make a statement.