Arsenal’s performance gives Piers Morgan an opportunity to vent again

Piers Morgan must have been waiting for Arsenal to lose to Crystal Palace last night so that he can have something to rant about and they delivered it to him.
The English TV host has never been a fan of Mikel Arteta and has constantly criticised the Spanish manager, even when everything seems to go right.
The Gunners spent many weeks in the top four and still have a good chance of finishing this campaign in a Champions League spot.
However, the loss to Palace is a setback to the club and the manner of the defeat will not delight any Arsenal fan.
Palace was in control of the game for most of the fixture and they forced Arsenal to make some silly mistakes.
Morgan watched as the Gunners were outsmarted at some intervals and he tweeted: “Vieira’s Palace giving us a lesson in aggression, desire & physicality. Least surprising revelation of the Millennium.”
Just Arsenal Opinion
Morgan will almost never support Mikel Arteta as our manager and we need to forget about his constant criticisms now.
We have done well in the last few months and our rebuild is taking shape because of the manager in charge.
This Arsenal team lacks quality players, yet the former midfielder is using the options at his disposal to make a statement.
Anybody out there???
(posted this yesterday but for some unexplained reason it was binned by Admin, even though it was neither vulgar nor directed towards another JA poster—far too often this site, from a technical standpoint, is amateur hour personified, which is so apropos considering yesterday’s matchday tactics)
The “pressure” we currently face has little to do with the fact that Spurs leapfrogged us in the standings, as that particular predicament could have been easily remedied with a result on the pitch today, it’s the “pressure” that invariably comes when a team you’re in direct competition with performs in such a dominant fashion, like the Spurs on Sunday, then when it came time for us to respond in kind we were totally outclassed, managerially-speaking, by a former legend who’s had considerably less time and investment at a middling club…long have I discussed the meritorious importance of the “eye test” and as such what I witnessed yesterday by the Spurs was a tad disconcerting, from a race for European positions standpoint…that said, what I witnessed today might have been even more troubling, as far too many times our manager has failed to get things tactically right when it mattered most…not only did I observe the Spurs world class manager make crucial tactical adjustments at half, but I likewise saw him make the kind of “foot on the neck” substitutions in the second-half that would enable them to secure a decisive 5-1 victory, which are the kind of in-game maneuverings that we’ve rarely, if ever, witnessed by our skipper…now this might not be the end of the world if it weren’t for the fact that we’re basically a one-trick pony with limited skills in front of goal and the bench of a second tier club, so a little tactical nous could be of the upmost importance moving forward…this race will likely be decided by the finest of margins, where things like goal differential just might factor into the equation, so we simply can’t afford to endure too many more of these amateur hour managerial displays