Arsenal’s Phases explained – with Phase 4 falling into place and on target ‘Trust the process’

We are now in phase 4 (of 5) of Arteta’s Arsenal project, and everything appears to be falling into place.

Arteta had to clean up the Arsenal squad in phase one, removing players who only collected paychecks but weren’t delivering on the pitch. These players were free to depart, even if it meant forfeiting their contracts or losing them on cheap deals. As they left, Arteta attempted to re-establish team discipline while encouraging those who believed in his project to “Trust the Process.”

The next step was to repair the relationship between the club owners, the club, and the fans. Arteta made it a point in his press conferences, and his decisions tried to convince Arsenal fans to believe in his plans for the club and why they needed to be in his corner to get Arsenal back to the top. Like the players, fans were advised to Trust The process, and they did something I bet they don’t regret.

Arteta’s next goal was to bring in exciting prospects and overlooked players and make the most of them. Stars like Aaron Ramsdale, Ben White, Oleksandr Zinchenko, and Gabriel Jesus were signed during that phase. These players laid the groundwork for Arsenal’s resurgence, as evidenced by their return to the Premier League title race last season.

After last season, it was evident that Arsenal needed to step up; they needed to be the best, not just better, to win the league and maintain a strong run in the Champions League.

Arteta has made several fantastic deals that have seen Kai Havertz, Jurrien Timber, and Declan Rice join in moves totaling £200 million to be the best, as Phase 4 required. With these transfer inflows, phase 4 can already be considered a success.

However, there is every indication that other signings will still be completed to ensure Arsenal’s dominance in England next season. The expectation is that Arsenal will end the season as league winners, paving the path for Arteta’s project to reach phase 5, in which Arsenal will be the team that no one wants to face in European football.

Darren N

