‘Arsenal’s plan’ – Fabrizio Romano gives update on our transfer strategy

Fabrizio Romano insists that Arsenal are looking to ‘sign an important striker’ in the near future, but played down hopes of signing Fiorentina’s Dusan Vlahovic.

The Gunners currently have both Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah inside the final 12 months of their playing deals, and at present appear to both be leaving for pastures new in one of the next two transfer windows.

Folarin Balogun is being linked with a loan move in January also, having found himself as the fourth/fifth choice thus far for the striker role this term.

Even Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is being linked with a possible move away also, and Fabrizio Romano has now confirmed that we are in the market for an ‘important striker’.

“Arsenal’s plan, from what I’m told, is to sign an important striker in the coming months,” Romano said on his Here We Go podcast.

“Let’s see if it’ll be January or the summer. They were interested in Lautaro Martinez but Inter said: ‘no, wait until the summer’.

“They have an interest in Dusan Vlahovic but the player is not looking for this kind of solution right now. But Arsenal are looking for a young striker and they want to do something interesting for the club.

“I’d keep an eye on strikers for Arsenal in the coming months.”

I don’t think you will find a Gunner out there who would disagree with the need for a new striker to be brought in, especially with our previously-reliable goal scorer failing to find the consistency he showed in his initial years with the club.

I’m not sure if Fab is claiming that Vlahovic isn’t interested in such a move in January, or whether the chance to join Arsenal isn’t currently in his sights, but he would have been my preferred option to be honest. Relatively young, fearless, clinical and all-rounded striker who can score all-manner of goals.

Who would you most like to see lead the line next season? Could we make a big move in January?

Patrick