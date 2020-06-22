Arsenal’s plan for life without Alexandre Lacazette revealed

Arsenal faces an interesting summer with so many players looking unfit for the team and Mikel Arteta facing a lack of funds to sign players when the transfer window reopens.

The Gunners had been in fine form before the suspension of football, but their return to competitive action has been anything but pleasant as they have suffered two losses in as many games.

One player who hasn’t really kicked on under Mikel Arteta is Alexandre Lacazette.

The Frenchman has been an important player for the Gunners in recent seasons and he has been relied upon to help reduce the goal-scoring burden on Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

However, Arteta hasn’t been convinced of his suitability to his system and the Spaniard has been alternating him with Eddie Nketiah.

Lacazette has been linked with a move away from the Emirates this summer. One team that has been linked with a move for him is Atletico Madrid (The Sun).

The Athletic is claiming that if the Gunners eventually cash in on him, they wouldn’t necessarily move to sign a replacement.

This is because Nketiah has impressed Arteta enough to earn the Spaniard’s trust and he would instead be giving the chance to fill in for Lacazette.