Arsenal’s planning and vision is coming to fruition – Our new players have the motivation

The beauty of planning, and why we should love the process by Jonbo
The “process” or the “project”, however you want to call it, has come in for some flack, but I feel that’s because we are unable to disconnect from how the results are going.
Obviously, results, signings and a manager/club’s vision are intertwined. If results are bad, we blame the manager, the process, the club, but that isn’t always fair. Just look at Man Utd as a great example. Almost every manager since Fergie has struggled because of a lack of planning, and understanding about the club, its needs, and vision.
In the short term it’s easy to blame the likes of Ole, Mourinho, Van Gaal, etc, but over the long-term we’ve seen it’s actually very poor planning from the hierarchy at the club that has cost them. Utd have outspent everyone in England yet are a million miles off the likes of City and Liverpool because there’s been no planning. Now they are in the same mess or worse that we were in not so long ago.
Now Arteta may or may not be the right man to get the best out of our squad, but what I love about him is that, along with the club, he has very clear vision, and on the whole, the planning has been excellent.
It’s very important that the club continues this whenever Arteta goes, so that our next manager has the best chance to succeed. If you fail to Plan, you are planning to fail! This was something we saw EVERY season under Wenger and Gazidis. We don’t want to go back to those days!
They never did squad assessments, so they never addressed our weakest areas. Last minute signings that were only brought in to appease the fans, and strengthening our strongest areas, as we did with Ozil, was why we were a complete mess.
Things didn’t improve that much under Raul and Mislintat, but I feel now everyone is working in the proper way. We actually do squad assessments now! So it’s important that the club is consistent with this for future managers.
Now we understand the beauty of planning, why should we love the current process? Whilst a club’s planning needs to be consistent, a process can be interchangeable depending on a manager’s specific vision, and I like what I am seeing at the moment.
Since Arteta’s arrival, we’ve been getting players in with Premier League experience which was something we were not doing enough of in the past. This means far less risk when spending big, because you know the player has already adapted to the league, and the EPL is the toughest league in the world, maybe only second to the Championship.
I love the age profile as well. Not only could we get many years from these players, but it also makes great business sense with their sell-on value, and being able to better reinvest. We do need a little more quality experience, which we seem to be addressing this summer, but even then, it seems to be players in their mid-twenties, and not huge names, which I think is perfect.
The problem you sometimes get with a huge name, inevitably on that huge salary, is a lack of motivation. Almost a sense that they’re bigger than the club, and they don’t have to work that hard. We saw it with Ozil, and Pogba, and you see it with Neymar as well.
All our players, and the ones we’re linked to, have something to prove. They have that motivation. Even with Jesus, who we’ve just signed. One could say it’s a step down from City playing for Arsenal, but Jesus still has a lot to prove. He wasn’t a regular, often played out of position, but now he has a great opportunity to prove his worth as a striker.
I also like this British/South American alignment forming at Arsenal. We all love any British/English player, especially young players coming through the ranks. It seems to build a stronger connection between the players, the fans, and the club. Then we have the South American contingent at Arsenal, which may have more to do with Edu and his connections.
Not always, but part of a South American player’s makeup usually consists of a strong work ethic, aggression, tenacity, stylish play, and knowing the dark arts of the game. Just imagine if we can get multiple players at the same time performing like Alexis was.
So whether you like Arteta or not, or even Edu and others in the hierarchy, I feel we now plan properly. We have a vision. We’re not completely there yet in regards to having all processes in place.
The running down of contracts is yet to be fully resolved, and I would like to see the club be more demanding of good results, meaning less patience with players and managers, and even those in the hierarchy.
I fully understand, and agree with giving Arteta and Edu, and others, plenty of time given the complete mess they inherited, but now that we more or less have stability once again, I would like to see everyone under a bit more pressure to perform.
Jonbo
————————————————-
Fine words but the “complete mess” he inherited that got and played in Europe, won Fa cups and finished in the same or higher than under Arteta is still a “complete mess” until they prove otherwise. Highest spenders in europe last year and spending big this year, isn’t what Arsenal are known for, so unless there is immediate improvement next season, the “complete mess” can not be said to have been sorted. Proof is what is required!!!!!!
Absolutely correct Reggie.
This article is wishful thinking unless MA gets back to finishing in the top four, competing in THE KO stages of the CL and winning fa cups.
The complete mess of giving players away and then paying for the privilege, is conveniently not mentioned, as is the failure to qualify for ANY level of european football for the first time in two decades.
If one REALLY wants to be objective when comparing situations, then it should be made in a constructive way.
I wonder why, for instance, Aubemeyang wasn’t mentioned along with the other players on high salaries?
Could it be that it was Arteta who agreed the £300,000 plus salary, even after dealing firsthand with the Ozil debacle?
Certainly no lessons learnt there I suggest!
At the moment, we are like spud fans, thinking that success is just around the corner.
Let’s hope the optimism doesn’t prove to be a false dawn and MA can take us back to the promised land of top four, attacking football and Cup wins.
Fingers crossed 🤞🤞🤞
Ken all i have ever asked for is improvement, not false dawns. The biggest false dawn in the last three years was only one month ago. THROWING AWAY TOP FOUR, to all teams Spuds. Now years ago that would have been a sacking but people accepted it because it got us into the EL. How expectations and ideals have fallen. I am sorry, i am fed up to the back teeth of false futures.
Ken in my post below, I clearly stated I don’t want top 4. I want to see heart, desire, passion and will to win in the way we play. I don’t want us to lose 13 matches again. That is what I will measure the the progress with. We are acquiring some good players just like we did when we got Pepe, Mateo, Torreria and Saliba but what we do with them in terms of how we develop them, make them better and utilize their skillset to grow as a club is what I’m looking at first. We can’t win the league and if we are progressing I want to see us go toe to toe with Manchester city, liverpool and I don’t want to see us losing embarrassingly to the likes of Palace, Brighton and other small clubs. If Brighton can beat spurs, draw with liverpool we should be able to do that.
I agree that as things stand, we are not able to compete with the likes of city, liverpool and chelsea for the PL.
The winning of the PL is not what I will judge Mikel on either, as I didn’t with the two previous managers.
I want to see consistency, passion, flowing and attacking football that gets me out of my seat and applauding Mikel and his players.
If he achieves those goals,, a top four finish and a fa cup win every so often, and CL KO stages, then he will have been a total success in my eyes.
It seems you and I have both got realistic hopes for the coming season Adiva!!
Agree. Essentially. He cannot fail this season. The excuses are gone with how much we are spending. And don’t even wanna think about what cleaning up this mess would be like if some of these big purchases flop. I will stay positive and hope for the best this season tho.
Quote right Reggie. The complete mess at our club have been under Arteta not before. Here we have a clear case of someone who has openly put the club below the manager. What kit colour does Arteta FC have Jonbo?
@HH
Sorry but i have to take issue again with the statement “The complete mess at our club have been under Arteta not before.”
Not my opinion, but I will simply quote a Sky Sports report on the day Emery was sacked…
Arsenal have sacked head coach Unai Emery after the club’s worst run of results since 1992.
Arsenal are without a win in their last seven matches following Thursday’s 2-1 defeat to Eintracht Frankfurt in the Europa League. The Gunners have won only four of their 13 Premier League games this season and are now eighth, eight points adrift of the Champions League places.
Was that not a little bit of a mess?
Yes it was but the big majority of those players had just the previous season finished 4th and lost a final of the EL. I believe the “mess” was not as bad as portrayed. I think a manager just needed to come in and realign what was wrong. We had a strike force costing 175 mil and had been banging goals in. Over the next 3 seasons that strike force was firing blanks, it shouldn’t have been. We let two go for nothing and one now we cant give away. Where is the good planning in that?
Sorry 5th the season before.
We all agree but how did we finish that year and the next? Arteta had spending power and no Europe so in my opinion arteta is growing but still a novice
Didn’t Arteta went on to have one of the worst runs in club’s history?
And we all know what happened under Emery. It was nothing to do with player’s quality or lack of planning.
The same players had gone on a 22 unbeated run the previous season so where is the lack of planning in that?
And the writer says the mess started under Wenger. What mess were we in under the great manager?
Instead of trying to sell us the process by attacking the previous management with false news and twisted information why doesn’t he try to convince us to believe the process? Is it that he can’t find any?
@Reggie
So Arsenal was a really well run club, with the correct mentality, culture and ambition when Arteta arrived?
Arsenal were a competitive club both home and abroad when he joined?
And the squad he inherited was full of high valued quality players, that were all united in unison?
And all 3 of the above have been PUT right? And we are now planning, when we were not before. Tell me what proof have you that we are now planning, when we were not before.
Until he proves it, you or i can not say we are now planning and getting results. When he or the club do get physical results, we can have a proper conversation about how it succeeded.
As we prepare for the season I would have loved some shake up in the backroom too. That set peace specialist worked wonders last season, having more experts in specific fields would be an added advantage for Mikel. The striking/ finishing positions needs some help even with the new profile of players coming in.
Bringing in ex players / legends on tour to help teach the new bunch would be nice (Campbell for defense, Rosisky and Gilberto for midfield, Kanu for strikers, Arsene, yes Arsene for the coaching staff and showing them hour the beautiful game has to be played). All these would bring the feel good factor and extra boost as we start a tricky season with the World Cup mid-season.
I’m glad Arsenal dan their management are on the same page. Even if Arteta and Edu should leave for whatever reasons, the young players have been trained for positional play and can easily be sold without losing much of their values for the next management regime
Man United almost had the plan with Solskjaer, before their board ruined it by signing their old legend for financial purposes. I guess that’s why Kroenke didn’t spend as much when he still had to listen to the other stakeholders’ inputs
I think most Arteta’s/ Edu’s players have better work ethics and stamina than their predecessors, due to their ages and non-celeb status. I expect more intense high press from our attackers and midfielders next season, which hopefully could ease the jobs of our defenders
First of all, there are too more important giving to EPL experience.
Now doubt, it has it advantage and it’s less risky compare to others , but I can’t tell you it doesn’t guaranteed any success.
Lukaku and grealish were EPL proven. Costing their team 200m. That would build and entire team of non EPL experience and who could challenge any EPL experience team if spent well.
Liverpool Diaz and nunuez are not EPL proven, and Diaz seems to have done great in his short time.
Salah and DaBruyne were deemed not good enough for the prem initially. Its about ethics and knowledge building a team, not where or what they have come from.
Grealish did well last season. Just not worth the absurd price tag was the main problem. Lukaku just gave up 1 month into signing for Chelsea. That came down to attitude.
He won the league.
I agree, this season is massive for arsenal and arteta, if we don’t make top 4 this time questions will have to be asked. I’m very worried that we don’t seem to be in for another striker after signing Jesus. We need another too striker this season to be sure of a top four finish imo. Last season was a real disappointment in the end we shouldn’t have give that 4th place up, no way and if the player have the drive and fight your talking about we wouldn’t have. We are better now than when arteta took over but now is the time to go and prove it by winning g in Europe and getting a top four or higher finish. I just don’t think Jesus and Eddie are enough we need another top striker for sure.
Jesus will improve the chances that get created for our wide players. He’s great at bringing players into the game, and he will get good chances to score as well. I had same fears but thinking it over more I like the buy. It’s funny that we go for a false 9 leading the line, the same season both Liverpool and City get traditional big No 9.’s tho
@Bob IMO we don’t need another striker but rather a Winger, reason why I love the links with Raphinha. Gabriel will get us goals next season.
How Jonbo can claim that there was no squad assesments during AW and Emery is beyond me!can he back those claims with facts?
He then adds that under MA , we do now have it/them.well MA has been at the helm of the team for close to 3 years,how come that he still hasn’t addressed our obvious need for a proper DM?a criticism constantly aimed at AW,at least Emery tried to,he got Torreira who wasn’t his first choice, alongside TP Emery wanted Nzonzi.
Correct, how did the assessment of giving away a record breaking striker and bringing in nobody worked.
Reggie, that actually makes things much worse,after MA “assessed” his squad in December/January,he decided that after getting rid of players,we(or should I say “he”)didn’t need anyone and still get top 4.if that’s the case,I find it worrying.
But people dont like the truth, they like to hope and dream.
@Reggie,
Do you think Arteta had any choice but to let Aubameyang go after he drove to Barcelona on his own back and parked outside the Camp Nou?
He had a choice not to replace him completely.
@Reggie,
That was a bit difficult considering it was DEadline Day matey….
No it wasn’t, it was going on weeks before and the decision to let him go was deadline day. Which contrary to what was said in the article BAD PLANNING. We were actively trying to sign a striker, the problem was we ignored for weeks the FACT, he didn’t want to come to us. Now where is tge planning in that. What top club runs its business like that.
He has inside knowledge as a head of PR department.
How do you want fans that have different opinions to yours respond to your words like the …big mess he inherited… You and others accused fans of being negative but you are negative yourself about previous regimes that did arguably better than Arteta. If you want to support Arteta wholeheartedly please do but stop dragging down our previous manager. Arteta bringing new players doesn’t amount to anything now until we see what he can achieve the players. The mess got him fa cup and CS. Let see what these bunch of good qualities players ( have never seen our squad not been good enough under him) achieve with him. At least they can start by not losing 13 matches next season and as far as I’m concerned I don’t care where they finish since they can’t win the league. i just don’t want to see us lose 13 matches next season with the most dare football I have seen in my football watching life.
Contrary to certain peoples accusations, when the whistle blows, i want Arsenal to win that game. Now if that isnt supporting Arteta because im supporting Arsenal, i dont know what is. Its not the managers name, its the result. Its logical that if you are losing games, you are getting flack, if you are winning games you aren’t. If i didn’t support Arteta, i would want us to lose. That doesn’t mean i cant complain about his ways in between. When wenger was winning the league, i never complained, when he wasn’t i really did. Its the managers job to keep EVERYONE happy.
Absolutely agree with Reggie and post is in support of post above. Arteta has not done considerable close to what Wenger did in his bad years yet we keep getting he left a mess. A mess that won Arteta FA cup. Let him achieve him something worth bragging about with other fans before we all these praise. He is trying no doubt about that but it’s not beyond that. Emery would have done the same or better if he is supported and helped like our current coah.
Hallelujah!!!!!🤣🤣🤣🤣 thats correct.
Adiva is spot on!it seems that the people who label fans ‘negative” for criticising/questioning..MA are doing the exact same thing when it comes to our previous managers!! I’m pretty sure there is a word for it…..!!
Hypocrite ?
🎯
I agree with many of the points above. Most damaging was the inability to recruit for areas where the team was weak, instead we just seemed to buy any big name who was available. Also we must accept that every player has a sell by date, so after a few years we must maximise the profit on a player, sell for a high price and then start all over. Nobody lasts for ever in this game. If only we had sold e.g. Wilshere and Walcott at their peak.
You have just described the current management.
NOTHING HAS COME TO FRUITION UNTIL HE ACHIEVE SOMETHING WITH HIS OWN PLAYERS NOT WENGER’S PLAYERS!
8TH, 8TH, AND GIFTING AWAY 4TH IS NOT FRUITS.
GETTING KNOCKED OUT EALRY IN CUPS BY CHAMPIONSHIP SIDES IS NOT FRUITS!
HOW CAN YOU SPOUT ALL THESE NONSENSE!
WRITE THIS ARTICLE AGAIN NEXT JUNE IF WE HAVE ACTUALLY ACHIEVED SOMETHING.
AND NO QUALIFYING FOR EUROPA LEAGUE DOES NOT COUNT!
Agree, let actually achieve something first and then CROW ABOUT IT.
@HH
Small point of order. The headline says “coming to fruition” NOT “come to fruition”.
And as I don’t know if you actually read the article or just the headline, but Jonbo makes it clear we are not the finished product. He wrote…. “So whether you like Arteta or not, or even Edu and others in the hierarchy, I feel we now plan properly. We have a vision. We’re not completely there yet in regards to having all processes in place.”
And I must say I’m not used to you scarily using CAPITALS for a whole comment! Having a bad day?
The headline contradicts the article.
@Reggie
LOL it doesn’t but I will refrain from continuing as you are refusing to accept the quote from the article that backed up the headline.
Please cheer up and have a nice day y’all!
Note from the article ” now we understand the beauty of planning” sorry but contrary to what you are insinuating, the article is suggesting we have it all right now and we are planning now when we were not before.
Okay then fine Pat.
I would like the writer to defend the following statement with evidence if there is any.
“They never did squad assessments, so they never addressed our weakest areas.”
And how has our weakest areas been addressed when under Arteta the team has been scoring less while conceding more than previous teams and it has reflected on our results?
I don’t remember under Wenger or Emery for Arsenal to be in one competition only after just half a season and failing to achieve the minimum even after having a big lead up to the last games.
Winking the EL or finishing 4th should be this seasons target
For me Arsenal are yet to solve the big problem that cost us top four, Full bag 2 and 3 to cover Tieny and Tomyassu is what priosrity signing Arteta must doing. In midfield I don’t trust Perty he is in and out due to enjaries go for Tielemans.Fabion signing is good he can cover Odigaard ,In the wing no need to sell pepe give him game time to cover saka, let Smith Row and martternell play on the left wing,In forward Jesus, Gnabry and Nketia.As for backline Saliba, Gabby,white, Holding,Tomyassu Tieny, Martinez from Ajax and
a Rightbag
I’m not sure you can say the new players have the motivation? That has to be proved, and not over the first few months but over a year or two at least.
And Pat would I be wrong to accuse the writer of fake news and deliberate misinformation when he claims since Arteta arrived we have been signing players with premier league experience when of the 15-16 players he has signed only 4 are from the premier league? And only two of them are starters?