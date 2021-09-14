Arsenal’s plans for Saliba revealed as he continues to shine in France

William Saliba’s transfer to Arsenal has become a curious situation with Mikel Arteta insisting that the Frenchman is still not ready for first-team football at the Emirates.

The Gunners signed him from Saint Etienne in 2019 and allowed him to play for the Ligue 1 club for the 2019/2020 season on loan.

He returned to the Emirates last year, but Arteta refused to include him in his plans for the last season.

After spending the first half of the campaign playing mainly for the club’s reserves, he was loaned out to Nice for the second half of last season.

He was in fine form at the French club and was hoping to have convinced Arteta to give him a chance at the club.

The Spanish manager still didn’t think he was ready and he was sent out on loan to Marseille in the last transfer window.

He has been one of the best players at the club that also has Matteo Guendouzi on loan.

A fan asked football London’s Chris Wheatley about the defender’s future in a Q&A session and he revealed Arsenal’s plan for him.

He responded: “I haven’t heard anything about Saliba asking to be sold.

“The plan would be for him to come back to Arsenal next summer and a decision will be made on whether he’s offered a new contract or not. Expecting talks to begin towards the end of his loan spell at Marseille.”