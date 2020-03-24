Arsenal have announced a number of plans to help local and global communities during the Coronavirus pandemic.

The club reiterated in an official statement that they’ve never ‘shied’ away from helping those in need.

The plans include a donation of £100,000 to local charities and organisations helping those who are ‘most in need’.

The Gunners are also pledging a further £50,000 to local community initiatives.

Both of these donations will be made by the Arsenal Foundation.

From today, the north London outfit will also make all Arsenal in the Community cars available to transport NHS workers in order to support their service of ‘delivering vital medication and emergency supplies’.

The NHS staff will be driven by Arsenal in the Community staff, who are voluntarily giving their time and effort to this selfless plan.

The club are also in discussions to help support teaching in local schools and pupil referral unites.

Arsenal’s global efforts will see the club remotely helping people in Jordan and Indonesia, this is partnership with Save the Children.

Arsenal will also support Save the Children’s work to support parents and children in the UK by providing educational resources and materials.

Take a look at a summary of the club’s plans below:

Remember who you are, what you are and who you represent. pic.twitter.com/ZmvTtHxPCt — Arsenal (@Arsenal) March 24, 2020

All of these plans represent absolutely fantastic gestures from the club, we should be proud to support a team that pride themselves on helping their community in such a selfless manner.