Arsenal’s Player of the Month nominees revealed

Arsenal has revealed their nominees for their Player of the Month for October.

The Gunners have had an inconsistent start to the season in domestic competitions, but they have been fine in Europe with two wins from as many games in the Europa League group stages so far.

The Gunners just came off beating Manchester United 1-0 at Old Trafford in the Premier League and some of their players were in impressive form.

Throughout the month, the likes of Gabriel Magalhaes and Bukayo Saka stood out from the rest of their peers and they have earned a nomination for the Player of the Month.

Gabriel won the September edition, but the Brazilian remained impressive throughout October which earned him another nomination for the month.

Hector Bellerin was also in fine form on the right side of the defence for the Gunners last month and he has also been recognised by a nomination.

Nicolas Pepe can be frustrating to watch, but the Ivorian scored twice and provided an assist last month to earn a nomination.

Bukayo Saka is the final nominee. The English youngster continues to impress in the club’s first team and he scored a goal against Sheffield United last month too.