Arsenal’s possible Europa League opponents – Who would you like?

So Arsenal scraped through our Europa League tie by the skin of our teeth (again!) and after beating Benfica in the last minutes and holding off Olympiakos last night, we are sure to get another tough draw in the last 8 of the competition.

Some are obviously harder than others, as Mikel Arteta said yesterday: “The level is really high in the Europa League at the moment. It’s not like 10 years ago I think. I think the level is much higher so let’s wait for the draw.”

So let’s look at our 7 possible opponents….

Dinamo Zagreb – This is the team that came from two goals down to knock out Tottenham in extra time last time. They have given us a lot of banter for today, but I don’t think I want to see Arsenal draw them just yet. Let them enjoy their win over the Spuds for now!

Ajax – Certainly one of our hardest possible ties. The Dutch giants seem to have a never-ending stream of talented youngsters and easily brushed aside Young Boys 5-0 on aggregate to get in this draw. Difficult but beatable I think.

Man United – Ole’s team managed to scrape past AC Milan and are now the likely favourites for the trophy. If we must meet them I hope it is in the Final in Gdansk.

Slavia Prague – The Czech Champions are very inexperienced in Europe but beat Rangers 2-0 in Glasgow last night. I am sure we will be able to handle them if we can avoid the big boys.

Granada – The La Liga minnows qualified despite losing 2-1 in Molde last night. This is the draw I would like the most, but they won’t be pushovers I’m sure.

Roma -The Italians are surely going to among the favourites as well after easily disposing of Shahktar Donetsk 5-1 on aggregate. Another team I would realy like to avoid just now.

Last but not least we have Villarreal, managed by our very own Europa League specialist Unai Emery. They are currently 7th in La Liga, 4 points ahead of Granada. Would you like a meeting with them in the next round? I am not so sure…

The draw is to be made at 12 noon today, who would you like to come out of the hat to face Arsenal?

