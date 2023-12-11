Arsenal’s possible opponents in the Champions League knockouts? Which would you choose?

Arsenal have got themselves in a great position in Europe.

On paper PSV away was arguably the toughest game in our group so we have smartly sorted our business by the time we travel to Holland.

This Tuesday’s fixture is equally meaningless for our opponents. They know that whatever the result, the Gunners have won the group, and they join us in the last 16 as runners up in Group B.

So, this could very well be PSV and Arsenal’s reserves playing in midweek?

If I was Mikel Arteta, anyone he plans on starting against Brighton shouldn’t even be on the plane, leave them at home to rest.

With the hectic Xmas schedule coming up when is it better to give talent a week off?

So Gooners whatever the result, no need to panic.

What’s more important is what happens elsewhere in Europe.

This week we learn who we could face in the next round.

Whoever finishes runners up in their Group (not Man United or Newcastle) will be possible opponents in the draw a week Monday.

Group A

Bayern Munich 13

FC Copenhagen 5

Galatasaray 5

Man United 4

It tells you how poor three teams have been in this group and that 6 points could be enough to qualify for the knockout stages.

That could happen if Copenhagen and Galatasaray draw with each other, which is also the only result that gives Man United a chance of advancing.

Yes, somehow Eric Ten Hag could still reach the last 16 with just 7 points!

To put that into perspective Porto and Shakhtar could be eliminated with 9 points!

Bournemouth just scored three times at Old Trafford, so United’s best hope Is that Bayern Munich rest players, having already won the group.

It’s worth pointing out the German Giants were in that position in their last European fixture, yet Thomas Tuchel chose to still start the likes of Harry Kane. They did play like a team though with nothing at stake.

After a humiliating defeat of their own on Saturday the temptation might be to rest key talent.

It’s embarrassing that one of the biggest institutions in the world is clinging to 4 points, needing favours elsewhere and hoping that their opponents play their reserves, just to get out of a weak group.

If they do, we can’t face them in the next round due to UEFA coefficient rules, but we could face Galatasary or Copenhagen if they make 2nd place.

Group C

Real Madrid 15

Napoli 7

Braga 4

Union Berlin 2

Braga are seeking one of their biggest European results in their history on Tuesday and most Gooners are probably routing for them?

They need to not just beat the Italian Champions but their winning margin in Naples has to be at least two goals.

Napoli are 14 points off the top of Seria A so are beatable and prefer the role of being the underdogs.

Their 2-1 result in Portugal though should be enough to get them over the line.

Group D

Real Sociedad 11

Inter Milan 11

Salzburg 4

Benfica 1

12 points might not be enough to win this Group!

That will be the fate of Inter Milan if they don’t win on Wednesday.

Logically you rather avoid the team top of Seria A, yet Real Sociedad have embraced only their 5th ever campaign at this level.

Who’s the tougher opponents in the next round?

Inter Milan?

Or Real Sociedad playing with zero pressure?

Group E

At Madrid 11

Lazio 10

Feyenoord 6

Celtic 1

A group mostly decided.

Whatever happens we know that Celtic will finish rock bottom and have zero European football after Xmas.

Feyenoord will compete in the Europa League.

Lazio have to win in Spain to finish above At Madrid.

If you had to be picked to play in the last 16 you would rather be the team 10th in Seria A.

Atletico for over a decade have been veterans of how to handle two-legged knockout football.

Group F

Dortmund 10

PSG 7

Newcastle 5

AC Milan 5

Remains the most open group with a game to go.

PSG could win the Group or could yet end up in the Europa League.

Newcastle and Milan could finish anywhere from 2nd, 3rd (Europa League) or rock bottom.

The Toon have looked tired in the last couple of weeks but should by inspired by over 50,000 Geordies.

Eddie Howe knows he has to beat a beatable Milan at Saint James Park and that forces PSG having to win in Germany.

That makes PSG the biggest name in jeopardy of not being in the last 16.

PSG start the night with their destiny in their own hands. That shows how crucial that late penalty in Newcastle’s 1-1 draw in Paris could prove to be.

Group G

Man City 15

Leipzig 9

Young Boys 4

Red Star Belgarde 1

The only group where the top two positions has been finalized.

Man City can’t be caught, only one of two clubs to boast a 100 percent record so far (Real Madrid the other)

So, we know that Leipzig are potential opponents in February.

Currently 4th in the Bundesliga.

Group H

Barcelona 12

Porto 9

S Donetsk 9

Royal Antwerp 0

A straight shoot out in Portugal between Porto and Donetsk. The winner advances to the last 16.

A draw is enough for Porto based on them beating Donetsk 3-1 in September.

Barcelona have realistically won the group, just not mathematically yet.

They can’t be caught by Porto but can by Donetsk as the aggregate score between them and Barca is 2-2.

The next criteria would be goal difference.

The Spanish Champions are 7 goals better off in that regard and welcome to the Nou Camp a side without a point.

Who would you like Arsenal to face in the last 16?

Dan