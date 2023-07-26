Arsenal’s pre-season friendly inspires calls for Premier League games in the USA

The recent friendly game between Arsenal and Manchester United at the Met Life Stadium was a major success, as the stadium was sold out for the match. This has sparked interest and enthusiasm among American football figures for more competitive games to be played in the United States.

The Premier League has been receiving numerous requests to consider organising competitive matches in the US for some time now. European clubs have already made going to the USA for pre-season a regular part of their calendar, and the sport of soccer is gradually gaining popularity among Americans.

Arsenal, Juventus, Real Madrid, Barcelona, and several other European clubs have a significant fanbase in the United States. As a result, these clubs have been scheduling pre-season games in the country, further fueling the growing interest in soccer among American fans.

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy has expressed the state’s interest in hosting competitive games from European clubs. This indicates a strong desire and readiness to embrace the idea of having top-level competitive soccer matches take place in the United States.

Murphy said via the Daily Mail:

‘We would die to have a real competitive game anywhere in America. To have a Champions League game in New York/New Jersey, it would be overwhelming.

‘I know the clubs have not been wild about that in Europe. But I would assume that United and Arsenal view this as a good brand: putting your best players out there, 82,000 fans in New York/New Jersey.

‘You would have Barcelona playing Real Madrid in New Jersey at some point in a regular season or in a Champions League game. I’d love to think it would happen.’

Just Arsenal Opinion

It would be interesting for competitive games to be played outside of England, but that would be one of the trickiest decisions the Premier League can make and fans will not like it.

The presence of fans at the grounds in every league game in England is a part of the country’s football culture.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…