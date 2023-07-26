Arsenal’s pre-season friendly inspires calls for Premier League games in the USA

The recent friendly game between Arsenal and Manchester United at the Met Life Stadium was a major success, as the stadium was sold out for the match. This has sparked interest and enthusiasm among American football figures for more competitive games to be played in the United States.
The Premier League has been receiving numerous requests to consider organising competitive matches in the US for some time now. European clubs have already made going to the USA for pre-season a regular part of their calendar, and the sport of soccer is gradually gaining popularity among Americans.
Arsenal, Juventus, Real Madrid, Barcelona, and several other European clubs have a significant fanbase in the United States. As a result, these clubs have been scheduling pre-season games in the country, further fueling the growing interest in soccer among American fans.
New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy has expressed the state’s interest in hosting competitive games from European clubs. This indicates a strong desire and readiness to embrace the idea of having top-level competitive soccer matches take place in the United States.
Murphy said via the Daily Mail:
‘We would die to have a real competitive game anywhere in America. To have a Champions League game in New York/New Jersey, it would be overwhelming.
‘I know the clubs have not been wild about that in Europe. But I would assume that United and Arsenal view this as a good brand: putting your best players out there, 82,000 fans in New York/New Jersey.
‘You would have Barcelona playing Real Madrid in New Jersey at some point in a regular season or in a Champions League game. I’d love to think it would happen.’
Just Arsenal Opinion
It would be interesting for competitive games to be played outside of England, but that would be one of the trickiest decisions the Premier League can make and fans will not like it.
The presence of fans at the grounds in every league game in England is a part of the country’s football culture.
Terrible idea – that would be the definition of selling out. How do you decide who plays who in a way that’s fair and makes sense from a competitive perspective.
Only way I could see it working at all is if we did away with goal difference and the teams with the same points had to have a deciding game (like in Italy, I think?) – then it wouldn’t matter if they wanted to play on a neutral ground.
The real answer is that they should simply focus on improving the standards in the MLS and start attracting the top players in their primes. Takes time, but it helps if the focus of the sport is on competition, not advertising imo.
This discussion is the proverbial “camel’s nose in the tent” for a Super League. It was shelved, but believe me it never died or was buried.
Maybe only with Europa League or Champions League matches, but that would cheat the fans of the clubs playing the match.
Finals of Europa or Champuons League maybe, as neither team plays in their home stadium.
Still, the local fans would have financial obstacles compared to overseas fans being accommodated.
I think we will see a Super League at some point in the future. 10 years, 20, 50 years maybe.
The money involved will become too much to be ignored, and many will succumb to the inevitable.
Let’s get real for once. Football or Soccer will not be able to survive in North America without all the supporting circus gimmicks e.g. skills competitions, penalty kicks at the end.
We should be more concerned about defending the game against Saudi Arabia. If they are allowed to continue wielding their “bone saws” at players wages, the PL as we know it today will not survive for much longer.
Cup finals would do.
Why? So you would rob the fans of going to Wembley for a final, just to give the American public what they want?
Tell you what – how about staging the next super bowl final over here in England just so that 85000 people can attend?
Can’t imagine that happening any day soon.