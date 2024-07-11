Arsenal’s pre-season is coming – Let’s hope Thomas Partey can prove himself fit and ready to play

The Arsenal players will be reporting for pre-season training on Monday, July 15th. Arsenal players who didn’t play in Euros and Copa America would report first. Some of those involved in the international tournaments, like Bukayo Saka, Declan Rice, Gabriel Martinelli, and the rest, will get a longer and much-needed break.
In the next few days, we’ll be getting ready for a better 2024–25 season.
The lads in red and white are all set to jet off to the USA for their pre-season tour, and they’ve got some exciting fixtures lined up.
July 24: Arsenal vs Bournemouth
July 27: Arsenal vs Manchester United
July 31: Arsenal vs Liverpool
August 7: Arsenal vs Bayer Leverkusen
August 11: Arsenal vs Lyon
During this pre-season, it’s obvious that some fringe players will have the opportunity to show Arteta why they should be included in his project. That said, there’s been talk about Arsenal potentially bringing in a top midfielder, with Mikel Merino from Real Sociedad now the one heavily linked. The idea is to have him play alongside Declan Rice and Martin Odegaard.
However, don’t you think that if Thomas Partey sticks around, he might still have a shot at making his mark in the Arsenal midfield?
It is worth noting, Thomas Partey is set to return for pre-season training this Monday. He needs to bring his A-game in the pre-season friendlies, which he can do to secure his spot in Arteta’s line up next season. In the last five league games of the season, Partey really stepped up. He brought a lot of confidence and composure to the Arsenal engine room as No. 6, allowing Rice and Odegaard to focus on their attacking play, which helped Arsenal finish the season in style. Let’s hope he is now getting prepared to help us for the full season this time around…
Daniel O
Same goes for all other bench players too, they’ll be needed to step up before the return of our stars at the Euros and Copa America later on.
Like most crocks, he’ll play a couple of games and then be sidelined with injury for the rest of the year.
As good as he is at showing he can be a classy midfielder, he needs to be sold along with Tierney and Smith Rowe.
This is because history tells us that come the start of the new season these able fit and ready players will once again let you down with repeated injuries.
Once they think their season is safe at Arsenal and pre season is over, they will get injured and be content to get paid for sitting on the bench for another easy restful year. Easy life easy money. Maybe the demand at Arsenal is to high for certain players who have not the right physical sustainability. For instance Saka is probably the most fouled player in the league that goes unpunished by referees. Yet he is able to sustain his physical attributes and play every game of the year. Some players are just more fragile than others.
The last sentence of your last paragraph was the complete opposite of the outrageously comedic things said in other parts of the same paragraph. So Party and Smith Rowe purposely wait to ensure that pre-season is over and then deliberately get injured while Saka decides on his own not to be injured. Absolutely ridiculous
Don’t risk Partey for pre-season friendlies, he might pickup another injury and we might struggle to sell him. Just sell him immediately, I know we there’s no replacement yet but the only chance of making some money off him is now.