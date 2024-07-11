Arsenal’s pre-season is coming – Let’s hope Thomas Partey can prove himself fit and ready to play

The Arsenal players will be reporting for pre-season training on Monday, July 15th. Arsenal players who didn’t play in Euros and Copa America would report first. Some of those involved in the international tournaments, like Bukayo Saka, Declan Rice, Gabriel Martinelli, and the rest, will get a longer and much-needed break.

In the next few days, we’ll be getting ready for a better 2024–25 season.

The lads in red and white are all set to jet off to the USA for their pre-season tour, and they’ve got some exciting fixtures lined up.

July 24: Arsenal vs Bournemouth

July 27: Arsenal vs Manchester United

July 31: Arsenal vs Liverpool

August 7: Arsenal vs Bayer Leverkusen

August 11: Arsenal vs Lyon

During this pre-season, it’s obvious that some fringe players will have the opportunity to show Arteta why they should be included in his project. That said, there’s been talk about Arsenal potentially bringing in a top midfielder, with Mikel Merino from Real Sociedad now the one heavily linked. The idea is to have him play alongside Declan Rice and Martin Odegaard.

However, don’t you think that if Thomas Partey sticks around, he might still have a shot at making his mark in the Arsenal midfield?

It is worth noting, Thomas Partey is set to return for pre-season training this Monday. He needs to bring his A-game in the pre-season friendlies, which he can do to secure his spot in Arteta’s line up next season. In the last five league games of the season, Partey really stepped up. He brought a lot of confidence and composure to the Arsenal engine room as No. 6, allowing Rice and Odegaard to focus on their attacking play, which helped Arsenal finish the season in style. Let’s hope he is now getting prepared to help us for the full season this time around…

