Arsenal’s Premier League assists chart leaves a lot to be desired

Arsenal’s season has not met expectations considering they started this campaign hoping to break into the top four.

It is now a herculean task for them to achieve that and one of the reasons is lack of creativity.

Teams who are doing better than the Gunners have players who are scoring or providing an assist in large numbers.

Jack Grealish at Aston Villa and Kevin De Bruyne at Manchester City are prime examples of players leading their teams to wins by providing assists for teammates.

While the likes of Harry Kane and de Bruyne have already provided over 10 assists each for their teams, no Arsenal player has provided more than 5 Premier League assists this season.

The Sun has drawn up a list of Arsenal players with assists in the competition and the highest are Emile Smith Rowe and Willian who have 4 assists each.

Interestingly, Smith Rowe only broke into the team at the end of last year and has more assists than the likes of Bukayo Saka, Alexandre Lacazette and Dani Ceballos.

Mikel Arteta will likely give Smith Rowe more chances as the season goes on and his numbers suggest that the manager is right to keep him in the team.