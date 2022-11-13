Arsenal’s Premier League chances questioned by former PL Golden Boot winner

Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink has claimed that teams need a striker with a killer instinct as he questioned Gabriel Jesus’s prowess in front of goal, claiming that Arsenal are lacking what is needed to win the Premier League.

The Gunners currently sit top of the table, with our win over Wolves on Saturday evening having seen us build a five-point lead over Manchester City in second, meaning we will now remain there throughout the World Cup through until Boxing Day when the division returns to action.

Considering we are sitting on top, there is a lot of questions being asked of us, and Hasselbaink has also cast doubt on our chances, hinting that Jesus’s finishing could be their downfall.

“I’ve always said about Jesus, he’s a brilliant signing but he’s not a signing for 25 goals,” claimed the former Dutch international.

“At the moment they don’t need one. But later on in the season you’re going to have games and you’re only going to have one chance, and you need your number nine to put it away.

“You need a striker that can score 25 to 30 goals a season. The majority of teams that win the league have someone who can score goals in the 20s.”

Our whole team is chipping in and doing their bit, so I don’t see the issue, and taking Jesus out of our team would hamper our other players who are thriving by playing alongside him.

Of course, it would be great to have Erling Haaland in the side, but he is a one of a kind, and even with him in Man City’s side, they have so far been unable to replicate our results.

Do you think we should be on the lookout for a striker to play ahead of Jesus if we are to win the Premier League?

Patrick