Arsenal’s Premier League Coronation: The Wait Is Finally Over

After a cathartic week of jubilant celebrations across North London and far beyond, Arsenal’s 2025/26 domestic campaign will officially come to a close on Sunday when Mikel Arteta’s side lift the Premier League trophy at Selhurst Park.

Twenty two years. That is how long Arsenal supporters have waited to see their club crowned champions of England again.

For a generation of younger supporters, this is their first experience of witnessing Arsenal stand alone at the summit. For others, it is a return to emotions they feared might never come again.

And what a journey it has been.

After three successive second-place finishes and years of being labelled nearly men, bottlers, and dismissively reduced to narratives around set pieces, Arsenal finally broke through.

When Manchester City drew with Bournemouth, confirmation arrived. The title belonged to Arsenal. What followed was a release of emotion that only football can create.

The scenes outside the Emirates captured the mood perfectly. Thousands gathered in celebration as supporters sang, danced and simply enjoyed a moment many had waited decades to experience again. Across the world, Arsenal fans joined in from homes, bars, workplaces and city squares.

This was not relief. This was pure unadulterated joy.

From Pressure To Celebration

For months the tension around every fixture had been impossible to ignore.

Every misplaced pass felt huge. Every dropped point felt season defining. Every win carried expectation. Now all of that has disappeared.

Sunday becomes something different.

There are no permutations. No calculators. No nervous glances elsewhere.

Just ninety minutes and then a trophy lift. Arsenal walk into Selhurst Park not needing to prove anything. Not Set Piece FC. Not bottlejobs. Not nearly men. Bona-fide Champions.

One Final Moment Before Europe

With every Premier League fixture kicking off simultaneously, attention will naturally turn to South London once the final whistle blows.

That is when the moment supporters have waited 22 years for finally arrives.

Martin Odegaard will lift the Premier League trophy and Arsenal’s players will collect their winners medals in front of supporters who have backed this team through every setback and every near miss.

Reports suggest huge numbers of Arsenal supporters are expected to travel to South London to celebrate, and if Tuesday night’s incredible scenes outside the Emirates are anything to go by, the atmosphere could become unforgettable once again.

The Premier League title is secured.

The celebrations are deserved.

And after Sunday?

Attention turns to writing another chapter in Arsenal history, when the Gunners head to Budapest to face PSG in the Champions League Final.

What do you think Gooners, where were you when Arsenal finally became Premier League Champions again? Will you be heading to South London today?

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