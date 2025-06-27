Arsenal’s Premier League raid has cast fresh doubt over a much-anticipated transfer move

If there is one position in this Arsenal team to be envied, it is the defence.

The Jurrien Timber, William Saliba, Gabriel Magalhães and Myles Lewis-Skelly back four is arguably the best in the league.

Ben White, Jakub Kiwior (as he showed in the Premier League run-in), and the hints Riccardo Calafiori has dropped, suggest they are quality back-ups.

It goes without saying that to break into the Arsenal defence, you need to be something special.

And the latest reported Arsenal signing, Christian Nørgaard, could make it even harder.

Nørgaard capable of slotting in at centre-back

Nørgaard joins as a third-choice midfield option, but his versatility could prove valuable.

The Brentford man can comfortably slot in as a right-sided centre-back; the 31-year-old has experience in the role.

With him in the squad, Arsenal may not require another right-sided defender.

When he initially joined Brentford, he would occasionally fill in at central defence. His defensive instincts, athleticism and aerial ability should allow him to make cameo appearances when needed in Arsenal’s back line.

It would not be surprising if, all of a sudden, coach Mikel Arteta and director Andrea Berta chose to channel their remaining funds into bolstering the attack.

A defender signing might have made sense, but at this stage, it feels unlikely.

Guéhi would welcome Arsenal switch

Interestingly, Sami Mokbel reports that if Arsenal could guarantee top defensive target Marc Guéhi regular game time, which, as established, would be difficult, he would be eager to join.

“Marc Guehi is a player they have looked at and they are definitely interested in. Of course, if Arsenal came to him with a proposal to say ‘you’re going to be one of our starting centre-backs’, then he would run across London to do that deal. I’m sure he would,” said Mokbel on Latte Firm.

Unfortunately for Guéhi, with Nørgaard able to cover for Saliba and Gabriel being backed up by Kiwior and Calafiori, the Arsenal defence looks set as it is.

The onus is now on Andrea Berta to follow the signings of Kepa Arrizabalaga, Martin Zubimendi and Christian Nørgaard with attacking additions ready to deliver from day one.



