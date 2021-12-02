Arsenal’s Premier League record in December doesn’t give fans much hope

December is one of the most important months in the Premier League calendar.

The matches come thick and fast in that period and Arsenal kick-starts their December 2021 with a tough game against Manchester United tonight.

They have a fine record in that fixture in the last few matches, but their record in December leaves a lot more to desire.

The Daily Mail checks the record of some Premier League clubs from December 2016 until now and Arsenal is one of the most inconsistent teams.

While the likes of Liverpool enjoy success in the month, Arsenal has won just 11 of their 32 matches since 2016.

11 of those fixtures have been lost and 10 have ended in draws.

Just Arsenal Opinion

The current Arsenal team is performing beyond expectations and we can back them to do better than in previous December’s.

If we can start the month by beating Manchester United tonight, it would be much easier to be confident ahead of our remaining fixtures.

Before the new year, we would also face Everton, Southampton, West Ham, Leeds United, Norwich and Wolves.

Winning these matches, or most of them could help us break inside the top four by January 2022.