Arsenal’s pursuit of Jesus could see them miss out on Premier League star

Arsenal has been linked with a move for several players in the last few months, and they have started moving for some of them.

After adding Fabio Vieira and Marquinhos to their squad in the last few days, they are now working to complete a transfer for Gabriel Jesus.

Their focus on signing the striker could make them miss out on a move for Youri Tielemans.

The midfielder has been on their radar for a long time now, but Goal.com claims they have frozen their efforts to sign him while working to get Jesus.

This could hand the advantage to his other suitors, who can jump in to complete the transfer before Arsenal is ready to resume their chase.

The Belgian midfielder has several options because he is one of the finest players in his position in England.

A move to Arsenal will be an upgrade to Leicester City, where he plays now, and it will help him play in Europe in the next campaign.

Just Arsenal Opinion

We should ideally do business one at a time, but in the transfer market, if you hesitate, you could miss out on your prime target.

Tielemans remains an important objective for us, and he will undoubtedly bring much quality to our midfield if we sign him.

But adding a striker to our squad is our priority now, and we need to focus on completing the transfer of Jesus.

