Arsenal’s pursuit of their star is a source of concern for Spanish side

Marca claims that Atletico Madrid is worried about Arsenal’s ongoing interest in Thomas Partey.

The Ghanaian midfielder is one of Arsenal’s top summer transfer targets as they rebuild their team under Mikel Arteta.

The report further claims that Partey has emerged as a target for other top European sides like Juventus and PSG, but Arsenal is the team that has maintained an unwavering interest in signing him.

Marca further claims that the Spaniards have now become worried that they can actually lose him to the Gunners this summer.

This is because his release clause of around 50 million euros no longer looks big in light of clubs signing players for huge money.

The Spaniards are now looking to get him on a new deal and to increase his salary and his release clause according to the same report.

Arteta has signed Willian and he will complete the signing of Gabriel from Lille soon.

When the Brazilian defender joins, it will remain the midfield that will need to be strengthened and Arsenal might return with a serious offer for Partey.

They will have to replace Dani Ceballos who was on loan at the Emirates last season even if they have no plans to land another midfielder because the Spaniard played an important role in their success in the last campaign.