Arsenal’s pursuit of Victor Osimhen – Here are the Pros and Cons of him coming to the Emirates

Victor Osimhen: Pros and Cons

Victor Osimhen, my fellow countryman, has been arguably the biggest talking point of the transfer window so far, from looking set to make a PSG move to talks of a big money Saudi transfer, and more recently a potential swap deal involving Romelu Lukaku to Chelsea, all during this window,

He would be forgiven if he wants everything to die down a bit. Tensions with current club Napoli has seen him not even be involved in a single preseason game so far, due to this strained relationship. A transfer away will only be done sooner rather than later. With that said and with Chelsea seemingly pulling out of the race for his signature, it has opened the door for a number of clubs to strike a deal with Napoli and get him in. Among the number of clubs interested are said to be Arsenal.

With it being suggested that Arsenal will be signing at least one more Forward before the end of the window coupled with the fact that we can actually have a free go at signing him, this might actually be a likely transfer which could be our Marquee signing of the summer. So with that out of the way here are the pros and cons of signing Victor Osimhen !

PROS

Powerful runner in behind : His pace and running power will give us a central threat in behind better than any of the current striking options already at the club. One thing I adore about him is how aggressively he attacks spaces in behind, couple that with Ørdegaard’s through balls and we could be in dream land. Another variation to his runs in behind are those channel runs he makes off the blindspot of the last defender, that could prove very useful against teams who set up in a high line, they could get absolutely exposed. Havertz also has a knack of making those well timed runs in behind but lacks the pace and conviction to be clinical in those situations.

Elite Mentality: perhaps one of my favorite among his many qualities is his never say die attitude and commitment he gives to the course, under any given circumstance he has always shown the Willingness to give a hundred and ten percent to the badge. This has been the case for Lille, Napoli and the Nigerian national team. This trait would help Mikel Arteta further create his own group of mentality monsters.

Further pros to this transfer are his Age, Aerial prowess and SCA (shot creating actions).

Cons

Passing/ball carrying : This is an area he certainly needs to refine in his overall gameplay due to the somewhat rash decision making he sometimes makes with his choice of pass. His passing stats via FB ref are nothing to write home about therefore any potential transfer must be given optimum considerations by Mikel and Edu respectively. Also with that same line of thought tidy passing is not what we are potentially going to judge a striker on but given the way we are currently set up to play it makes it a very important asset for any potential center forward we sign to have.

Disciplinary Issues: as mentioned above on how passionate he plays for the badge, this often leads to tempers boiling over when provoked, this might prove a major or minor stumbling block to Mikel Arteta but it is also important to note that he has got the very best out of short tempered players before and could be an easy man management fix for him to execute.

Other cons are his recent Injury record and ball carrying ability.

These are my views so I’m curious to hear what you have to say. What are your thoughts on a potential transfer for the prolific Osimhen?

Benjamin

