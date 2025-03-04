Arsenal’s rebuild could need to be rebooted in the summer

Since 2020, Arsenal has been diligently rebuilding its squad, and the progress made during this period has been significant. The club trusted Mikel Arteta to lead the reconstruction, and the former midfielder has undeniably improved the team. Under his stewardship, Arsenal has become far more competitive, with a clear structure and tactical approach. Arteta’s efforts have been bolstered by some excellent talents who have helped elevate the squad over the last few seasons. Fans now firmly believe that the Spaniard is the right man for the job, and his work has instilled a sense of optimism for the future.

For three consecutive seasons, Arsenal has challenged for the Premier League title, and they have done so impressively. Their performances have caught the attention of both fans and pundits, as the Gunners have shown they are capable of competing with the best. Some supporters believe that this season should be their year, as the team has been in strong contention for the title. However, Liverpool’s resurgence and Manchester City’s lack of competition have made the title race more unpredictable, with the Reds now emerging as serious contenders.

Arsenal’s latest rebuild has spanned five years, and some of the players who have been part of this transformation will be out of contract in the summer. The likes of Thomas Partey, Kieran Tierney, and Jorginho are all set to leave as free agents, which could create significant changes within the squad. While Arsenal will likely need to offload these players, the fact that they now possess some quality talents means they will not have to make sweeping changes in every area.

Rather than undergoing a complete rebuild, Arsenal should focus on strengthening key positions. Replacing the departing players will be essential, but the Gunners can afford to be more strategic. They will also need to consider replacing other players like Gabriel Jesus, Jakub Kiwior, and Kai Havertz, who have yet to fully deliver on their promise. These players still have potential, but Arsenal will need to assess whether they are the right fit for the club moving forward.

While the team has made great strides in recent years, the next phase of Arsenal’s development is crucial. With Arteta at the helm, the club should aim to build upon the foundations laid during this rebuild, ensuring they remain competitive at the highest level. By replacing key players and strengthening the squad where necessary, Arsenal could continue their upward trajectory and challenge for more silverware in the years to come.