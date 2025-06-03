Arsenal’s Rebuild: Is a 2021-Level Shake-Up on the Cards?

Between 2021 and 2022, Arsenal underwent one of the most significant squad transitions in recent memory. The club brought in Ben White, Martin Ødegaard, Aaron Ramsdale, Takehiro Tomiyasu, Auston Trusty, Nuno Tavares and Albert Sambi Lokonga in 2021, while parting ways with Joe Willock, Héctor Bellerín, Lucas Torreira and Willian.

In 2022, the Gunners strengthened further with the arrivals of Gabriel Jesus, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Fábio Vieira, Leandro Trossard, Jakub Kiwior, Jorginho, Matt Turner and Marquinhos. Departures included Auston Trusty, Nuno Tavares, Matteo Guendouzi, Alexandre Lacazette, Bernd Leno, Folarin Balogun, Nicolas Pépé and Pablo Marí.

That two-year period marked a major step in the evolution of the Mikel Arteta project, transforming Arsenal from top-four hopefuls to genuine Premier League contenders.

After a Stalled 2024, Arsenal Must Reset Again

Since 2022, Arsenal have attempted to build around the strong foundations already in place. The summer of 2023 saw the signings of Declan Rice, Kai Havertz, Jurrien Timber and David Raya, moves designed to give Arsenal the edge in the title race. They came agonisingly close, missing out on the 2023–24 title by just two points on the final day.

By the summer of 2024, the objective was to complete the squad. But failing to secure a top striker and a high-impact winger stalled the project’s momentum. New arrivals such as Mikel Merino, Riccardo Calafiori, Neto and Raheem Sterling failed to deliver the lift needed.

According to Daily Star, Arsenal are now preparing for a more dramatic summer, with Arteta and sporting director Andrea Berta reportedly targeting another overhaul reminiscent of 2021 and 2022. The aim is clear: end the streak of second-place finishes and finally claim the league title.

Who Could Leave to Make Room?

Big-name arrivals are expected, with Martin Zubimendi and Benjamin Šeško among the top reported targets. But a shake-up inevitably means departures. 5 Players Arsenal could sell this summer.

Thomas Partey, once tipped to leave on a free transfer could now stay, though Barcelona have reignited their interest in him. Kieran Tierney and Jorginho are confirmed to be moving on, but there is speculation around several others. Oleksandr Zinchenko could be among those leaving, and the pursuit of a winger has sparked debate over the futures of Leandro Trossard and Gabriel Martinelli.

Jakub Kiwior may also be allowed to leave in search of more regular football, with competition for places intensifying.

If a major overhaul is on the horizon, who should make way to push the Arteta project over the line?

Daniel O

_____________________________________________________________________________________________

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…