Arsenal’s record after an international break should worry their fans

Arsenal returned to form after the last international break as the pausing of league football helped them to recover some of their players who had missed the start of the season.

The return of the likes of Ben White and Thomas Partey helped them earn wins against Norwich and Burnley, but their overall record after international breaks since the 2018/2019 season is poor.

A new report via The Daily Mail shows that the Gunners have played 10 matches on their return from the different international breaks since that season and they have just a 40% success rate.

They have lost 30% of their matches after the break and drew the other 30%.

This should worry their fans as they prepare to face Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Monday.

They would come up against Patrick’s Vieira’s very young team and it promises to be an exciting match.

Fortunately, the Eagles also struggle after the international break and they have won just 20% of their matches since that time.

Arsenal’s next two Matches would be tricky fixtures as they will welcome Aston Villa next weekend after the visit of Palace on Monday.

If they can earn wins from these two games, they could finish October inside the European places.