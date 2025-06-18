Arsenal’s record at Manchester United comes to light after EPL fixtures reveal

Arsenal have been handed a challenging start to the 2025/2026 Premier League season, as the Gunners prepare to mount a serious title challenge. This upcoming campaign is viewed as a key opportunity for the club to finally secure the league crown, and beginning the season strongly will be essential.

Tough fixtures offer early test of title credentials

While the fixture list appears daunting on paper, facing some of the league’s toughest sides early in the term could prove beneficial in the long run. If Arsenal can navigate these difficult matches without defeat, they would gain momentum and confidence heading into more favourable fixtures later in the season.

The Gunners remain one of the favourites to win the Premier League next season, thanks to their consistency in recent campaigns under Mikel Arteta. However, their opening fixture is anything but straightforward. Arsenal will begin their season with a trip to Old Trafford to face Manchester United, a team that eliminated them from the FA Cup last term. Historically, this has not been a successful away ground for Arsenal, and that adds further weight to the challenge.

Arteta’s Old Trafford record offers hope

As reported by The Sun, Arsenal have managed just two victories in their last 18 Premier League visits to Old Trafford. While that statistic may cause concern among some fans, there is reason to remain optimistic. Crucially, both of those rare wins were secured during Arteta’s time as manager, suggesting that the current regime is capable of reversing long-standing trends.

The outcome of this first fixture could set the tone for the rest of the season. A win at Old Trafford would not only give Arsenal a strong start but also send a message to their rivals that they are serious contenders. Regardless of past performances at that venue, the opportunity to change the narrative is firmly in Arsenal’s hands, and a positive result could serve as the perfect launch pad for a successful campaign.

