The biggest game of the weekend will undoubtedly be Arsenal versus Spurs in the North London derby at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

For the Gooners, this is more than simply a game for North London bragging rights; it may keep Arsenal’s title hopes alive. As it stands, our Gunners witt 77 points are a point ahead of Manchester City (who’ve played a game less), so they can’t afford to drop points; instead, they must keep winning and hope that the Cityzens drop points.

Spurs, for their part, are hoping to qualify for Champions League football, which could be enough motivation for them to go for a win on Sunday. However, an unexpected revelation has arisen that should provide our Gunners with much-needed motivation to paint North London red this weekend.

Our friend Dan keeps saying that the Gunners have only won one of their last ten visits to the Toilet Bowl, but there is also a fact that Arsenal have won four and lost just one of the last six North London derbies in the Premier League.

This fact shows that our Arsenal has always found a method to avoid defeat to our bitter rivals and . So, what could make it difficult for them to do so when it counts this weekend?

As leaky as Spurs have been, keeping only one clean sheet in 13 games and conceding four goals to Newcastle last time out, Arsenal should pick up where they left off in the 5-0 win against Chelsea; we need them to hammer Spurs for a comfortable win this Sunday.

COYG!

