Arsenal’s record without Saliba is a cause for concern ahead of the Liverpool clash

The Gunners, after deciding not to appeal Saliba’s sending off against Bournemouth, will surely be without the Frenchman for the game against the Reds on Sunday.

This is not just a blow to our chances of emerging victorious but to our season as well, due to the negative effects a loss might have in the long term. The injuries we have in defence will not be doing us any favours in providing a capable deputy in his stead for the Liverpool game.

Jurrien Timber, Takehiro Tomiyasu and Riccardo Calafiori are all viable options who can replace him, however all three will most likely miss the game through injury, the only reason I use “most likely” is because Timber has a very slight chance of being back in time for the game. Other than that happening, then we might see a makeshift option being utilized instead.

Our Record without Saliba in the side, no matter who replaces him, should be a concern ahead of the impending visit of Liverpool to the Emirates. He didn’t miss a single minute of Premier League football last season, but gooners will remember his absence being a telling factor in our capitulation for the PL title back in the 2022/2023 campaign.

To put in into stats, when the Gunners were without Saliba in the final 11 matches of that season, we picked up only 18 points from a possible 33, winning 5, drawing 3 and losing 3 matches in what was a complete capitulation – in a title race that we controlled for the majority of that campaign.

The table below of some of Arsenals stats per 90 With or Without Saliba in those 11 games also further highlights his importance to the side.

Stats. With Saliba. Without Saliba

Points 2.4 1.6 Goals conceded 0.9 1.6 XG Against 1.0 1.4

This should have us worried even though he’ll be absent for only one game, it’s not an ideal opposition to be losing a player of his importance to, but we’ll be hoping to come out with a win in this encounter to keep ourselves in the title race!!!

Who replaces him can be anyone’s guess but who would you pick to partner Gabriel at the weekend?

KENNETH BENJAMIN.

