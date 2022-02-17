Arsenal’s red cards are unrelated to the number of fouls they commit

Arsenal has become the club that is almost guaranteed to see red in any game.

Some of them have been ridiculous, like the sending off Gabriel Martinelli got in the game against Wolves.

Some have been justified, but red cards normally follow fouls and you would think Arsenal has committed the most fouls since Mikel Arteta became the club’s manager.

However, that is so far away from the truth after a new stat table showed Arsenal does not commit so many fouls.

The Sun reports that the Gunners have received 12 red cards from 785 fouls since Mikel Arteta became the club’s manager in 2019.

That equates to 65.5 fouls per red card, and it simply means it is not the fouls we commit that leads to the many sending offs we get.

For example, Burnley has committed 804 fouls since the Boxing Day of 2019, yet they have not had a red card in that time.

Just Arsenal Opinion

These stats show Arsenal is doing something wrong and we need to change that.

One reason could be that Arteta’s side simply does not know how to make tackles.

The Gunners also need to work on their on-field discipline and avoid a situation like Martinelli’s recent sending off.

Arteta knows this, and he is probably working to get his players to improve their discipline.