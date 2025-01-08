Arsenal’s rejected offer could be enough to sign Spanish star now

Arsenal reportedly made a €20 million offer for Joan Garcia last summer, with the goalkeeper keen on a move from Espanyol to the Premier League. Personal terms were reportedly agreed upon between the player and the Gunners, and the London club appeared confident of securing his signature as a potential replacement for Aaron Ramsdale. However, the bid came late in the transfer window, and Espanyol insisted Arsenal pay Garcia’s release clause if they wanted to complete the deal. This demand effectively ended any chance of the move materialising at the time.

Since then, Garcia has remained at Espanyol and continued to impress in the Spanish top flight, further enhancing his reputation. Arsenal, unable to secure the Spaniard, opted to bring in Neto on loan from Bournemouth. However, the Brazilian has played only a limited role for the Gunners due to being cup-tied for the Carabao Cup and is expected to return to Bournemouth in the summer. This leaves Arsenal in need of another goalkeeper to provide competition for David Raya next season.

Arsenal has maintained its interest in Garcia, and a report from AS suggests Espanyol has softened its stance on the goalkeeper’s departure at the end of the current campaign. Unlike last summer, when Espanyol demanded his full release clause, the report claims a bid of €20 million—the same amount Arsenal offered previously—could now be enough to secure Garcia’s services.

Garcia has performed admirably this season, further proving his potential and ability to develop into a top goalkeeper. His consistent improvement makes him an attractive long-term option for Arsenal, who will need to strengthen their goalkeeping department ahead of the 2025/26 season. Reigniting their interest and making a summer move for Garcia would be a smart decision for the Gunners, who are seeking a reliable and competitive option to complement their current squad.