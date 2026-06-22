Arsenal’s Road To Budapest: Reliving Our Memorable 2025/26 Champions League Journey

Last month, Arsenal reached only the second Champions League final in the club’s history and our first in 20 years. While the journey ultimately ended in heartbreak after a penalty shootout defeat to PSG, it was nevertheless a campaign packed with memorable nights and major milestones.

A Flying Start In Europe

Arsenal began their 2025/26 Champions League campaign in September 2025 away to Athletic Club while sitting top of the Premier League table. In front of almost 50,000 supporters, Mikel Arteta’s side secured a comfortable 2-0 victory thanks to goals from Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard.

A trip to Olympiakos followed in early October, bringing back memories of the Greek side’s famous Europa League triumph over Arsenal in 2020. This time, however, there was no upset as the Gunners claimed another 2-0 win, with Martinelli and Bukayo Saka finding the net.

Less than three weeks later, Arsenal hosted Atletico Madrid at the Emirates Stadium. The Spanish side would later stand between Arsenal and a place in the final, but on this occasion Arteta’s men were dominant. Viktor Gyokeres scored twice, while Martinelli continued his excellent European form and Gabriel completed a convincing 4-0 victory.

Momentum Builds Through The League Phase

By the halfway stage of the League Phase, Arsenal travelled to Slavia Prague, a side they had famously beaten to reach the Europa League semi-finals in 2021. The Gunners produced another professional display, winning 3-0 through a Bukayo Saka penalty and a brace from Mikel Merino.

November concluded with a hugely satisfying victory over Bayern Munich. Arsenal had suffered heavily against the German giants in previous European meetings, but this time Arteta’s side gained a measure of revenge. Following Jurriën Timber’s opener and a Bayern equaliser, second-half goals from Noni Madueke and Martinelli secured a deserved 3-1 win.

December brought another comfortable success as Club Brugge were dispatched 3-0 at the Emirates. Madueke scored twice before Martinelli added another to continue his impressive campaign.

Finishing Top With A Perfect Record

New Year 2026 began with one of Arsenal’s standout results of the competition. A superb 3-1 victory over Inter Milan at the San Siro demonstrated just how far this team had developed under Arteta.

The League Phase concluded with a 3-2 victory over Kairat at the Emirates, ensuring Arsenal finished top of the table with a perfect record and carried significant momentum into the knockout stages.

Navigating The Knockout Rounds

After progressing directly to the Round of 16, Arsenal were drawn against Bayer Leverkusen. The first leg in Germany proved difficult, but Kai Havertz’s penalty rescued a valuable 1-1 draw. Back in North London, goals from Declan Rice and Eberechi Eze secured a 2-0 victory and a 3-1 aggregate success.

The quarter-finals presented another stern test against Sporting CP. Havertz’s dramatic 91st-minute winner in Portugal gave Arsenal a crucial advantage before a tense stalemate at the Emirates sealed progression to a second consecutive Champions League semi-final.

Waiting in the last four were Atletico Madrid. The first leg in Spain ended 1-1 after Gyokeres opened the scoring before Julian Alvarez equalised. Back at the Emirates, Arsenal produced one of their most memorable European performances of recent years. Bukayo Saka’s goal just before half-time proved enough to secure a famous victory and send the Gunners to Budapest.

Heartbreak In Budapest

On 30 May 2026, Arsenal walked out at the Puskas Arena to face reigning European champions Paris Saint-Germain. The dream start arrived after just six minutes when Havertz fired Arsenal ahead. PSG eventually levelled through Ousmane Dembele from the penalty spot, and neither side could find a winner during extra time.

Penalties would decide the destination of the trophy.

Despite David Raya producing an excellent save from Nuno Mendes’ spot-kick, Arsenal fell agonisingly short as Gabriel’s miss proved decisive in a 4-3 shootout defeat.

While the final result was heartbreaking, Arsenal’s run to Budapest represented another significant step forward under Arteta. The Gunners proved they can compete with Europe’s elite and, despite the pain of falling at the final hurdle, there is every reason to believe this young squad can challenge again next season.

Maybe next year will finally be our year, Gooners. What do you think?

Liam Harding

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