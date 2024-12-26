Arsenal’s road to Lisbon if UEFA Women’s Champions League 2025 glory is to be theirs!

Arsenal Women’s thrilling 3-2 victory over Bayern Munich in the UEFA Women’s Champions League group stage has set the stage for a potentially triumphant campaign in 2025.

Our Gunners’ resilience and fighting spirit were on full display as they secured top spot in Group C, demonstrating their ability to compete with Europe’s elite.

8 European teams have secured their spot at the quarter-finals, which includes 3 UK teams – Arsenal, Chelsea & Manchester City. The draw for the rest of the competition takes place on Friday 7th February 2025.

The top two teams from each of the four UEFA Women’s Champions League groups will be involved in the draw for the rest of the competition in Nyon on Friday 7th February. The full draw procedure will be confirmed ahead of the ceremony, by UEFA.

The principles of the quarter-final draw are:

Group winners must be drawn against runners-up from a different group (with no country protection).

The runners-up play the first leg at home.

In the quarter-finals Arsenal can potentially be drawn against only 3 teams, as follows:

Wolfsburg

Arsenal Women played Wolfsburg in the semi-finals of the UEFA Women’s Champions League on the 1st of May Bank Holiday in 2023, losing in dramatic fashion after a last minute goal from Alexandra Popp. The match was played in front of a SOLD OUT crowd at Emirates Stadium, with our Gunners losing 2-3 to Wolfsburg. Could we get past the German Giants this time around?

Real Madrid

There is no direct head-to-head statistics that I can find for Arsenal Women vs Real Madrid Femenino, as they have not played against each other in recent matches. Both teams seem to be performing well in their respective competitions, with high win rates and goal-scoring abilities. Could our Gunners knock them aside like Chelsea have?

Manchester City

Arsenal Women have a very chequered history against Man City Women, with both teams fairly evenly matched over the years. However, Manchester City have had a drop in form recently, due to key players being out injured. Will the Cityzens get back on track in time for the quarter-finals?

The semi-final draw is open and a draw will also be held to determine the ‘home’ team in the final for administrative reasons.

All the ties in the quarter-finals and semi-finals will be played over two legs. The final will be held at Estádio José Alvalade in Lisbon on 24th May.

Arsenal Women remain the only UK team to have won the Women’s Champions League, but that was back in 2006-07. What do you think Gooners? Can we go on to win it this season?

Michelle M

