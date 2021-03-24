Arsenal’s run-in fixtures gives their European push a boost

Arsenal’s hope of ending this season inside the European places has been boosted by the fact that they have one of the easiest run-ins.

The Gunners have seen their season fail to meet expectations because of inconsistent form on their part.

They have a few more games to end the campaign on a positive note.

They can finish inside the top six and secure European football or win the Europa League which would help them earn a place in the Champions League next season.

Arsenal has nine more Premier League games to play before the end of this season and Sun Sports have run through the difficulty of the games.

The report reveals that the Gunners will face opponents who on average are positioned 13.4, a number that goes well into the bottom half of the league table.

This is the easiest run-in for any team in the competition and should give Arsenal fans hopes that they will be in the European places regardless of the outcome of their Europa League campaign.

Liverpool is also struggling this season and the defending champions risk not playing in the Champions League, but their chances are boosted by the fact that they have the second-easiest run-in.