On Tuesday, Arsenal Women’s Alessia Russo and her Lionesses teammates had a disappointing night, losing 2-1 to Arsenal Women’s Victoria Pelova and her Oranje teammates, in the UEFA Women’s Nations League.

After thumping Scotland 2-1 in their UEFA Women’s Nations League debut, the Lionesses were hoping to dispatch the Netherlands, whom they had defeated in their previous two meetings prior to Tuesday’s showdown. Unfortunately, that was not the case, as the Dutch found a way to frustrate the Lionesses while playing at home.

Victoria Pelova and her Dutch colleagues may have won fairly and squarely, but some viewers may believe they did not. Some argue that Lieke Mertens’ goal in the 34th minute should not have stood because Danielle Van de Donk set it up from an offside position. However, because there was no VAR in that game, the referee was unable to examine the event and determine whether Van de Donk was onside or not.

Apparently, the use of VAR is at the host nation’s discretion up until the semi-final stage of the Women’s Nations League.

Millie Bright, the Lionesses captain in the absence of Arsenal Women’s Leah Williamson (who is still rehabilitating after her ACL injury), expressed how shocking it was that VAR was not used in that game, but she also says that they shouldn’t blame their loss completely on the VAR not being present, because they also ought to have been better defensively.

“It is always frustrating [to not have VAR],” said the 30-year-old Bright, as per Euro Sport

“I think we push the level of the game to be so high and professional, yet we sometimes have VAR and sometimes we don’t.

“There is no consistency. But by no means is that an excuse.

“We put ourselves in that position—not clearing the ball, not getting out of pressure.

“But there are the differences in games as well, and it is really unfortunate that these are still huge decisions that are incorrect.

“This is international football, and we do not have VAR in a competitive international game, which is mind-blowing.”

England’s Lionesses may have gotten something from the game as Arsenal Women’s Alessia Russo equalised in the 64th minute, but unfortunately Renate Jansen of the Netherlands had other plans, coming off the bench to score Oranje’s winning goal in the 2nd minute of injury time, after the 90th minute.